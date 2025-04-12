Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry hosts meeting with media representatives

Baku, April 12, AZERTAC

On April 11, the Department of Media and Public Affairs of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense hosted an event attended by representatives from the Ministry, the Media Development Agency, and various media entities, the Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

The event began with a tribute to the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, and the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Motherland.

Attendees were presented with detailed information regarding the Ministry of Defense’s Communication Strategy, approved by the relevant decree of Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov.

The meeting featured briefings on communication-related matters, including media and public relations activities, initiatives to ensure timely responses to citizen appeals and enhance public satisfaction, as well as the structure of the military education system and admission procedures for specialized educational institutions.

Speakers emphasized the importance of fostering military patriotism among the youth and maintaining military secrecy during interviews and filming.

The event concluded with an in-depth exchange of views, during which mutual questions were addressed and participants’ suggestions were heard.