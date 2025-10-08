Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General pays working visit to Saudi Arabia

Baku, October 8, AZERTAC

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev paid a working visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on October 8 to participate in an international conference organized in Jeddah at the invitation of Mazin bin Ibrahim Al-Kahmous, President of the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

During the visit, Mazin bin Ibrahim Al-Kahmous hailed the development of partnership ties between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia across all spheres, as well as the further advancement of high-level relations between the two countries’ law enforcement authorities.

The Prosecutor General expressed his confidence in further enhancing bilateral cooperation with the relevant authorities of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and within international organizations in combating crime.

Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev also held a bilateral meeting with Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs of Somalia Hassan Moalim Mahmoud Sheikh Ali.

During the meeting, the Prosecutor General emphasized the visit of Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud to Azerbaijan on February 12 this year, his meeting with President Ilham Aliyev, and the agreements signed. He noted that excellent relations between the heads of state gave impetus to the further development of cooperation between the entities.

Hassan Moallim Mahmoud Sheikh Ali noted that the growing bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Somalia also contributed to joint efforts in combating crime and mutual legal assistance in criminal cases.

Kamran Aliyev also held a bilateral meeting with Attorney General of the State of Qatar Issa bin Saad Al Jafali Al Nuaimi.