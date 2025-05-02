Baku hosts forum themed “Public Processes in Media Context"

Baku, May 2, AZERTAC

The opening ceremony of the second forum themed “Public Processes in Media Context,” organized by the Media Development Agency, was held in Baku.

The forum aims to strengthen the media’s proactive and responsible role in raising public awareness and shaping public opinion, ensure its effective use in addressing pressing societal issues, facilitate the dissemination of sensitive information in accordance with ethical standards, and enhance coordination among media outlets, government institutions, and other stakeholders.

Addressing the ceremony, Ahmad Ismayilov, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency, emphasized that the forum has become an effective platform for shaping dialogue between the state and the media, now in its second year, while focusing on current public challenges on Azerbaijan's media agenda.

Sabina Aliyeva, Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman), noted that one of the key principles of building a legal state is the existence of independent media, as well as freedom of speech and the press.

Sanan Hajiyev, Chairman of the Board of the Supreme Court, highlighted that transparency in judicial activities is among the issues that require a special approach.

Kamran Shafiyev, Judge of the Constitutional Court, underlined that the reforms implemented in Azerbaijan to build a legal state have led to profound changes in the country’s political, economic, and legal systems, impacting all spheres of state and social life.

Following the opening, the forum continued with panel discussions under the themes: “Media Agenda in the Year of Constitution and Sovereignty”, “Sustainable Solutions in Transport Infrastructure in Media Context”, and “Safe Digital Media Environment: The Knowledgeable Users.”