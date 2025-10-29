Baku hosts the 13th International Caspian Energy Forum

Baku, October 29, AZERTAC

The 13th International Caspian Energy Forum, one of the main events in the energy sector of the Caspian, Black Sea, and Baltic regions, got underway in Baku.

The forum will bring together representatives from business, government, and diplomatic missions to discuss the region’s role in the global energy transition.

The event will focus on the development of the “Green Energy Corridor” and strategic cooperation in the oil and gas sector among Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and the Black Sea countries.

Held under the motto “#NewEnergyForBusiness,” the 13th International Caspian Energy Forum addresses not only renewable energy and the energy transition but also new economic approaches, innovative business models, and opportunities for regional cooperation.

The forum’s key objectives include shaping the energy agenda in the context of preparations for major international events such as COP29 and COP30, promoting renewable energy and gas projects, deepening dialogue among government, business, and international organizations, and encouraging investment in the sustainable energy sector.

The first panel session, titled “Production, Transmission, and Financing of Green Energy,” will highlight several key regional initiatives, including Azerbaijan’s potential as both a source of green energy and a transit country; the development of ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) and sustainability sectors, including national strategies and international cooperation; cross-border energy transmission and grid integration; major initiatives within the Middle Corridor, such as the Green Energy Corridor and the Black Sea Submarine Cable Project; and the support of financial institutions for green energy projects, with emphasis on investment and funding mechanisms.

The second panel, titled “Realities of the Gas Sector and Energy Transition,” will discuss the role of the gas sector in the energy transition and Azerbaijan’s role in Europe’s energy security; the expansion of gas export infrastructure and capacities; parallel development strategies with renewable energy; and financing challenges and models during the energy transition.

The forum will also bring together leaders of the energy, gas, logistics, and infrastructure sectors, along with representatives of international financial institutions and investment funds, heads of major business organizations, and officials from the diplomatic corps and state structures.