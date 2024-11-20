Belizean climate expert: Proud to attend COP29

Baku, November 20, AZERTAC

“It is an honor to participate in such a landmark event to share our thoughts, engage in debate, and express our needs,” said Edalmi Belinda Pinelo, a senior climate change expert from Belize, speaking to AZERTAC at COP29.

“Climate finance is one of our top priorities. Our people are suffering from recurring tropical storms, and climate change is intensifying extreme weather events. Those trying to adapt in these conditions urgently need financial support,” she added.