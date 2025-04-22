Blockade of Serbian national TV continues

Baku, April 22, AZERTAC

A group of students and citizens blockaded the buildings of the national Serbian television RTS for another day, and the media outlet announced that journalists, cameramen, editors and producers are making great efforts to produce and broadcast informative, cultural and other television programmes despite what is happening, according to Tanjug.

The blockade of the RTS buildings will continue until a new competition for members of the Council of the Serbian Regulatory Authority for Electronic Media is announced or until the closure of RTS, which is the demand of the protesting students.

The blockade of RTS began on the evening of April 14, and since then students and citizens have been blocking the entrances of the television station in the centre of Belgrade, as well as studios located in Kosutnjak Park. RTS announced that it was forced to change its programming schedule because of the blockade. The broadcaster filed a complaint in court against unknown persons.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic strongly condemned the violence he said the blockades represented, the RTS website said.

EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos said she was closely monitoring the situation in Serbia, including the RTS blockade, and urged everyone to refrain from aggravating tensions.

A wave of protests, led by students, swept Serbia after the collapse of the station canopy in the northern Serbian city of Novi Sad on November 1, killing 16 people. Students blockaded some 60 faculties across the country. According to the protesters, the tragedy occurred because of corrupt practices that led to shoddy repairs at the station. They demand that those responsible for the tragedy face political and penal consequences, and that institutions be allowed to work without political pressure and influence.