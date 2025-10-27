The Azerbaijan State News Agency

WORLD

China and US reach basic consensus

China and US reach basic consensus

Baku, October 27, AZERTAC

China and the United States have reached "preliminary consensus" on key issues, including tariff suspension, trade in agricultural products and export controls, after two days of "constructive" trade talks in Malaysia over the weekend, according to China Daily.

A statement released on Sunday following the conclusion of the fifth round of trade talks since May said that officials representing China and the US held "frank, in-depth and constructive" exchanges on key trade issues of mutual concern.

China and the US gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation, Chinese Vice-Premier He Lifeng said after meeting with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday and Sunday.

He noted that when economic and trade frictions appear, both countries should uphold the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation to properly address each other's concerns through equal-footed dialogue and consultation.

The US should work with China toward the same direction, to further build up trust, manage differences, expand mutually beneficial cooperation, and promote bilateral economic and trade relations to a higher level, the vice-premier added.

The talks addressed various issues, including the US' Section 301 measures targeting China's maritime, logistics and shipbuilding sectors, extension of the reciprocal tariff suspension, fentanyl-related tariffs and law enforcement cooperation, trade in agricultural products, and export controls, the statement said.

A preliminary consensus was reached about arrangements to address each other's concerns, with both sides agreeing to further work out the specifics and follow their respective domestic approval processes.

Li Chenggang, China's international trade representative at the Ministry of Commerce, told a news conference on Sunday that while the US presented its position firmly, China remained resolute in safeguarding its interests.

Li said that China has strictly followed the consensus reached in multiple phone conversations between the two heads of state, earnestly implementing the outcomes of economic and trade consultations, and carefully safeguarding the "hard-won relative stability" in bilateral relations. "The recent fluctuations and disruptions are not what China wishes to see," he added.

The latest round of trade talks took place at a tense time when Washington's imposition of new restrictions prompted resolute countermeasures from Beijing, shattering months of relative calm.

The two countries had reached a trade truce in May, agreeing to roll back triple-digit tariffs, which was later extended to Nov 10.

However, at the end of September — mere weeks after the fourth round of trade negotiations in Spain yielded progress in stabilizing ties — the US expanded its export controls on advanced technology to China. This was followed by imposition of additional port fees on Chinese-built and Chinese-operated ships earlier this month.

The administration of US President Donald Trump, in retaliation for Beijing's tightened restrictions on rare earth exports for military applications, also vowed to impose 100 percent additional tariffs on Chinese goods and export controls on "any and all critical software" effective next month.

Gao Lingyun, a researcher at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences' Institute of World Economics and Politics, said that consensus cannot last if the US continues to weaken the trust it is built upon with its unilateral and protectionist actions.

It's crucial for the US to work with China to take concrete actions and faithfully honor their commitments made during these talks, thereby creating conditions for further dialogue and cooperation that will benefit the two countries and the world at large, Gao added.

Observers are also closely watching to see whether the two economic heavyweights extend their "tariff truce", which is set to expire on Nov 10, while hoping to see broader cooperation between the two countries.

Sean Stein, president of the US-China Business Council, told China Daily that he hoped that both sides would agree to further extend the tariff truce. Stein cautioned that it was better not to have high expectations from the China-US dialogue in the short term. "It should set us up for a better, longer-term trade relationship," he added.

"The US and China are the world's two largest economies, the world's two most technologically advanced economies, and the world's two most dynamic economies," he said, adding that "there are a lot of things that we need to get right on the economic front".

Former US treasury secretary Robert E. Rubin said that the better way would be to have "an open trading system" between the US and China, as well as involving the rest of the world. "Chinese people have a very strong history of technological innovation, and in time they'll get where they need to be," Rubin said on the sidelines of the 2025 Bund Summit in Shanghai earlier this week.

Rubin said that if the two countries can work together on artificial intelligence in an open trading system, the results would be "advantageous".

Despite the recent escalation in tensions between the two countries, many US businesses remain optimistic about their future in the Chinese market. "The Chinese market remains our No 1 priority in the Asia-Pacific region," said Steven Sare, managing director for the Asia-Pacific of US apparel and accessories retailer Abercrombie & Fitch.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Pashinyan: Armenia ready to ensure two-way freight transit between Azerbaijan and Türkiye
  • 27.10.2025 [17:06]

Pashinyan: Armenia ready to ensure two-way freight transit between Azerbaijan and Türkiye

Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus meets Pakistan’s CJCSC General Sahir Shamshad Mirza
  • 27.10.2025 [16:48]

Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus meets Pakistan’s CJCSC General Sahir Shamshad Mirza

Pakistan and Bangladesh resume Joint Economic Commission meeting after two decades
  • 27.10.2025 [15:58]

Pakistan and Bangladesh resume Joint Economic Commission meeting after two decades

Argentina's President Javier Milei wins midterm elections closely watched by Washington
  • 27.10.2025 [14:59]

Argentina's President Javier Milei wins midterm elections closely watched by Washington

India resumes direct flights to Chinese mainland after 5 years
  • 27.10.2025 [13:24]

India resumes direct flights to Chinese mainland after 5 years

6.3-magnitude earthquake jolts Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara
  • 27.10.2025 [13:23]

6.3-magnitude earthquake jolts Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara

Trump heads to Tokyo for trade, security talks before Xi summit
  • 27.10.2025 [13:23]

Trump heads to Tokyo for trade, security talks before Xi summit

Mongolia to collaborate with China, South Korea and UN to tackle increasing yellow dust storms
  • 27.10.2025 [12:36]

Mongolia to collaborate with China, South Korea and UN to tackle increasing yellow dust storms

Hurricane Melissa strengthens as it barrels towards Jamaica
  • 27.10.2025 [11:15]

Hurricane Melissa strengthens as it barrels towards Jamaica

Pashinyan: Armenia ready to ensure two-way freight transit between Azerbaijan and Türkiye

  • [17:06]

Baku to host 15th Azerbaijan-Belarus Joint Intergovernmental Commission meeting

  • [17:04]

Juventus sack Igor Tudor after winless run

  • [16:58]

Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus meets Pakistan’s CJCSC General Sahir Shamshad Mirza

  • [16:48]

MUSLIM Institute representative delivers lecture on Azerbaijani-Pakistani literary ties

  • [16:48]

Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis to host international parliamentary conference

  • [16:42]

Court proceedings against Armenian nationals feature testimonies of victims

  • [16:40]

Tourism potential of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan highlighted in Prague

  • [16:39]

“Knots of Time” project to be presented in Bolnisi

  • [16:11]

® New CEO appointed to Nar

  • [16:02]

Pakistan and Bangladesh resume Joint Economic Commission meeting after two decades

  • [15:58]

Jude Bellingham breaks Vinicius Jr El Clasico record with multiple goal contributions against Barcelona

  • [15:45]

Argentina's President Javier Milei wins midterm elections closely watched by Washington

  • [14:59]

TURKPA, Turkic Investment Fund discuss expansion of cooperation

  • [14:30]

Media seminar held within framework of EU4Energy project

  • [14:15]

ANAMA: 226 mines and 5,498 UXOs neutralized last week

  • [14:03]

bp introduces cutting-edge deepwater intervention technology to the Caspian

  • [13:59]

Towards a sustainable future: Heydar Aliyev International Airport achieves Level 3 certification under ACI’s ACA programme

  • [13:30]

SOCAR, Uzbekneftegaz sign MoU on AI application

  • [13:28]

India resumes direct flights to Chinese mainland after 5 years

  • [13:24]

6.3-magnitude earthquake jolts Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara

  • [13:23]

Trump heads to Tokyo for trade, security talks before Xi summit

  • [13:23]

Mongolia to collaborate with China, South Korea and UN to tackle increasing yellow dust storms

  • [12:36]

China and US reach basic consensus

  • [12:34]

Reaves has career night as Lakers beat Kings without Luka, 127-120

  • [12:16]

Chairman of Caucasus Muslims Office to visit Vatican

  • [12:12]

Azerbaijan joins World Championship in Fire and Rescue Sport in Riyadh

  • [11:27]

Spanish expert: Azerbaijan at the innovation boost: How to build an ecosystem that works - INTERVIEW

  • [11:25]

Central Baltic - Azerbaijan Business Forum and Gala Event held in Baku

  • [11:24]

Hurricane Melissa strengthens as it barrels towards Jamaica

  • [11:15]

Sixty-five nations sign first UN treaty to fight cybercrime, in milestone for digital cooperation

  • [11:14]

Cambodia, Thailand withdraw heavy weapons from disputed areas

  • [11:14]

Vietnamese, Chinese government leaders meet in Kuala Lumpur

  • [11:10]

Tajikistan launches Area AI — the world’s first special AI Zone

  • [11:04]

® 2nd International Baku Steel Art Symposium has started in Baku

  • [11:00]

New rules approved for assessing the level of digitalization of information infrastructure in Azerbaijan

  • [10:57]

Israeli Archaeologists uncover medieval sugar Mills Beneath National Park

  • [10:55]

National Forum on Space Research begins at Sofia Tech Park

  • [10:51]

Gold price drops to $4,095 on world market

  • [10:50]

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler crowned world champion

  • [10:48]

10 injured in road mishap in N. Afghanistan

  • [10:48]

Oil prices rise in global markets

  • [10:34]

Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif kicks off visit to Saudi Arabia

  • [10:26]

Eye scans reveal clues to aging and heart disease risk, study finds

  • [10:25]

Works by Azerbaijani composers performed in Ankara

  • 26.10.2025 [21:51]

Russian Deputy Prime Minister: Noticeable Results Achieved on the Azerbaijani Section of the North-South ITC

  • 26.10.2025 [15:50]

Public discussion on “Realities of Western Azerbaijan” held in Germany

  • 26.10.2025 [15:47]

Turkish expert: The Zangezur corridor could change the geo-economic map of the South Caucasus

  • 26.10.2025 [14:21]

Presentation of video “Life Stories of Refugee Women with Disabilities” held in Stockholm

  • 26.10.2025 [14:13]

Azerbaijani youth boxers claim 8 medals at U-15 European Championship in Montenegro

  • 26.10.2025 [13:00]

WADA delegation reviews preparations for European Regional Symposium in Baku

  • 26.10.2025 [12:51]

TURKPA Secretary General meets with Chairman of Council of Elders of Organization of Turkic States

  • 26.10.2025 [12:38]

President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Austrian Federal President on national holiday

  • 26.10.2025 [12:32]

To His Excellency Mr. Alexander Van der Bellen, Federal President of the Republic of Austria

  • 26.10.2025 [12:28]

Heads of Georgia’s and Azerbaijan’s security services discuss bilateral cooperation

  • 25.10.2025 [20:54]

Azerbaijani servicemen participate in “Nusret-2025 Invitation Exercise”

  • 25.10.2025 [20:40]

EU Delegation conducts “Study in Europe” Education Fair

  • 25.10.2025 [20:03]

Europe striving for independence from Chinese critical raw materials, von der Leyen says

  • 25.10.2025 [19:47]

Secretary General of TURKPA meets with Vice President of Türkiye

  • 25.10.2025 [19:38]

Enhancing TURKPA's role in Turkic world discussed in Ankara

  • 25.10.2025 [18:09]

Anar Baghirov: Establishment of Baku Arbitration Center marks new phase in Azerbaijan's legal system

  • 25.10.2025 [17:54]

Azerbaijani scientists participate in international conference held in Kazakhstan

  • 25.10.2025 [14:38]

US, China begin trade talks in Malaysia

  • 25.10.2025 [13:48]

Georgia imports $66 million worth of oil products from Azerbaijan in last 9 months

  • 25.10.2025 [13:44]

Kyiv struck by rockets – AZERTAC report from the scene

  • 25.10.2025 [13:29]

FM Bayramov: Document signed today will mark the beginning of a new phase in Azerbaijan–UN partnership

  • 25.10.2025 [12:53]

Azerbaijani oil price nears $68

  • 25.10.2025 [12:29]

President Ilham Aliyev congratulates President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and people of Kazakhstan on Republic Day

  • 25.10.2025 [11:59]

To His Excellency Mr. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan

  • 25.10.2025 [11:01]

President Ilham Aliyev shared post on anniversary of Gubadli’s liberation

  • 25.10.2025 [00:37]

Baku hosts meeting of Transport Management Board of International Transport Forum

  • 24.10.2025 [21:21]
Testimonies of victims and legal successors affected by Armenia’s attacks announced in court VIDEO

Testimonies of victims and legal successors affected by Armenia’s attacks announced in court VIDEO

Azerbaijani Economy Minister holds bilateral meetings with OTS member states’ officials

  • 24.10.2025 [21:10]

Baku hosts 2nd meeting of OTS Ministers of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation

  • 24.10.2025 [21:06]

Joint events held within EU4Energy phase 2

  • 24.10.2025 [21:03]

Baku hosts international conference “SOCGOV 2025”

  • 24.10.2025 [21:00]

Azerbaijan on the brink of leadership transformation: International expert's view

  • 24.10.2025 [20:57]

ANAMA Chairman holds series of bilateral meetings in Tokyo

  • 24.10.2025 [20:10]

Azerbaijani medical scientist’s study published in prestigious The New England Journal of Medicine

  • 24.10.2025 [20:08]

First inclusive café in Baku, “Kashalata”, continues its operations

  • 24.10.2025 [19:42]

APPOINTMENT DAYS AT THE CITIZENS’ RECEPTION CENTER OF THE PRESIDENTIAL ADMINISTRATION OF THE REPUBLIC OF AZERBAIJAN – NOVEMBER 2025

  • 24.10.2025 [19:28]

Baku hosts event marking inauguration of Baku Arbitration Center

  • 24.10.2025 [18:58]

Court proceedings against Armenian nationals heard testimony of Khojaly genocide victim

  • 24.10.2025 [18:49]

Azerbaijan elected Co-Chair of UN-Habitat’s Intergovernmental Working Group on “Adequate Housing for All”

  • 24.10.2025 [18:29]

German, Swiss police bust plot to sell forged artworks

  • 24.10.2025 [18:18]

Azerbaijan's Imamaddin Khalilov retains his lead in world para-taekwondo ranking

  • 24.10.2025 [18:17]

Azerbaijan, Organization of Turkic States discuss cooperation

  • 24.10.2025 [18:06]

Azerbaijan, Poland ink MoU on veterinary cooperation

  • 24.10.2025 [18:03]

Without adaptation, climate change becomes a multiplier of poverty, says COP30 President in new letter

  • 24.10.2025 [17:12]

Azerbaijan joins Regional Transport Ministers Conference 2025 in Pakistan

  • 24.10.2025 [17:01]

Azerbaijan and China explore translation of humanitarian scientific literature

  • 24.10.2025 [16:42]

Berlin international congress explores opportunities of Middle Corridor and Azerbaijan`s strategic role

  • 24.10.2025 [16:30]

26 families relocated to Seyidbeyli and Dashbulag villages in Khojaly district receive house keys

  • 24.10.2025 [16:10]

Azerbaijan proposes creation of Startup and Innovation Cooperation platform for Turkic States

  • 24.10.2025 [16:07]

UNEC ranks first in Caucasus in QS International Trade Rankings

  • 24.10.2025 [15:50]

Warsaw hosts Azerbaijan-Poland Business Forum and 9th meeting of Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between two countries

  • 24.10.2025 [15:38]

King Charles meets Zelensky at Windsor Castle

  • 24.10.2025 [15:35]

Astana to host 3rd meeting of Ministers of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation of Organization of Turkic States

  • 24.10.2025 [15:31]

Speaker of Turkish Grand National Assembly meets with TURKPA Secretary General

  • 24.10.2025 [15:14]

Azerbaijan supports initiative to modernize education system in Saint Lucia

  • 24.10.2025 [15:01]