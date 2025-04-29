China launches internet satellite group

Baku, April 29, AZERTAC

China successfully sent a new group of low Earth orbit satellites from the Wenchang Space Launch Site in southern Hainan Province on Tuesday, according to Xinhua.

The satellite group, the third of its kind that will constitute an internet constellation, was launched at 4:10 a.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a Long March-5B carrier rocket with a Yuanzheng-2 (Expedition-2) upper stage atop the rocket. The satellites entered the preset orbit successfully.

The launch marked the 573rd mission of the Long March series carrier rockets.