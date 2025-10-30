China to send Pakistan astronaut on short-term space station mission

Islamabad, Hilal Ahmad, October 30, AZERTAC

In a historic development, China has announced its plan to send a Pakistani astronaut on a short-term mission as part of its space station program. According to China’s official news agency Xinhua, the astronaut from Pakistan will train alongside Chinese astronauts.

Media reports indicate that two Pakistani astronauts will undergo training in China, and one will be selected to participate in a short-duration spaceflight mission as a payload specialist, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) said at a press conference.

China has also confirmed that it remains on track to land astronauts on the Moon by 2030, unveiling the next crew of astronauts set to travel to its space station as part of the country’s broader ambitions to lead global space exploration.

Zhang Jingbo, spokesperson for the China Manned Space Program, said that research and development work related to the lunar landing program is progressing smoothly. “Our goal of landing a person on the Moon by 2030 is firm,” he noted.

According to the CMSA, the Pakistani astronaut will undergo joint training with Chinese crew members before joining one of the upcoming manned missions. The astronaut will perform regular crew duties and conduct scientific experiments on behalf of Pakistan.

The mission represents a major milestone in Pakistan–China scientific cooperation, strengthening Islamabad’s role in global space research and reinforcing the long-standing strategic partnership between the two countries. Pakistan’s Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) and the CMSA already maintain close institutional collaboration.