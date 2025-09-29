CLC contributes to Azerbaijan Chapter of Chambers Employment 2025 Guide

Caspian Legal Center lawyers have contributed the Azerbaijan Chapter to the Chambers Employment 2025 Global Practice Guide with the “Law and Practice” and “Trends and Developments” sections.

The authors of the “Law and Practice” section from Caspian Legal Center were Managing Partner Farid Nabili, Legal Manager Pari Gasimli, and Senior Associate Sona Abdullayeva, who provided a comprehensive overview of the legal framework and practical application of employment law in Azerbaijan.

Additionally, Sona Abdullayeva and Junior Associate Ayna Abbaszade contributed to the "Trends and Developments" section, offering valuable insights into recent changes and emerging directions in Azerbaijan’s labour legislation.

The Chambers Employment Guide 2025 introduces employment law matters across 45 jurisdictions. The Guide contains the latest legal information from around the globe on the main changes in employment law that have been enacted or decided in the past year, general remarks on employment contracts and conditions, non-compete and non-solicitation clauses, the data privacy law, the employment of foreign workers, “new work,” the role of unions, termination of employment, employment disputes, and dispute resolution.

To read more about publication, click here. To learn more about CLC’s professional Labour and Employment services, please click here.