Combined Arms Army holds next training session with reservists

Baku, October 7, AZERTAC

In accordance with the training plan for the current year, another training session involving a group of reservists was held in the Combined Arms Army as part of joint activities with the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan told AZERTAC.

Reservists were provided with military uniforms and other supplies following registration and medical examination procedures.

Enlightening talks on various topics were held with the reservists. Military regulations and relevant legislation were reviewed, and safety rules were conveyed.

Within the framework of the session, activities were conducted in accordance with the daily routine. Classes on combined-arms and specialized training were organized, and firing exercises with small arms and grenade launchers were performed.