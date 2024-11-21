COP29 features "Art4Action" art seminar

Baku, November 21, AZERTAC

Organized in a practical manner, the seminar aimed to inspire young people to unleash their creativity and showcase their thoughts and ideas. The event also aligned with the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. By centering art in the context of climate issues, participants used their imaginative ideas to promote a sustainable future.

Recognizing the need for creative approaches to climate activism, the seminar offered participants an opportunity to explore the intersection of art and climate justice through transformative collage. Utilizing various materials, the participants created compelling visual narratives that reflected their perspectives on climate change and encouraged action.

The seminar speakers highlighted the evolution of collage as an important political art form, discussing its relevance as a tool for change. Participants also focused on art created from various social justice movements, paying particular attention to its relevance to current climate activism.