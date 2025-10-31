Court proceedings against Armenian nationals continue

Baku, October 31, AZERTAC

On October 31, the Baku Military Court continued the trial on the criminal case against citizens of the Republic of Armenia with the announcement of documents related to the case.

During the hearing, Ogtay Madatov, defense attorney for the accused Levon Mnatsakanyan, requested that conditions be provided for a confidential meeting with his client during the break. The judge granted the request, stating that the necessary conditions would be ensured.

Defendant David Manukyan filed a motion requesting that the charge of establishing an organized criminal group, which had been filed against him, be removed from the criminal case and examined separately. Manukyan’s lawyer, Valeh Gurbanov, supported the motion.

Responding to the motion, state prosecutor Fuad Musayev noted that filing such a motion was not within the scope of the current stage of the trial. After hearing the parties’ opinions and holding deliberations, the court ruled not to grant the motion, deeming it unfounded.

Subsequently, Leyla Namazzada, lawyer for the accused Madat Babayan, filed a motion requesting that certain episodes be excluded from the criminal case against her client. The accused Babayan supported the motion.

State prosecutor Tarana Mammadova requested that the court not grant the motion during the current hearing. The court noted that it would retire to the deliberation room to consider the motion and would announce its decision later.

The court proceedings continue against the citizens of Armenia accused of committing crimes as a result of Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan, including war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, aggression, terrorism, and violations of the laws and customs of war. The charges also include financing terrorism, the violent seizure and retention of power, and other serious offenses.