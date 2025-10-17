Defense Ministry: Provision and combat readiness of units are in the spotlight

Baku, October 17, AZERTAC

The leadership of the Ministry of Defense inspected the supply and combat readiness of Azerbaijan Army units in accordance with the instructions of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

The inspection covered the quality of work aimed at improving the social and living conditions of personnel, as well as the organization of military service in commando and other units.

Following the review of conditions for military personnel, Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov issued additional instructions to relevant officials on winter preparation, enhancing service and living conditions, further increasing the combat capability of troops, seasonal maintenance of weapons and equipment, and ensuring uninterrupted supply.

The Minister held conversations with servicemen, praising their combat readiness and morale. Discussions highlighted successful reforms in army development under President Ilham Aliyev, the growing prestige of Azerbaijan on the international stage due to the President’s active defense of national interests, and tasks set by the Commander-in-Chief for the Azerbaijan Army.

Colonel General Hasanov also instructed officials to strictly enforce discipline and safety rules, maintain proper mutual relations, and pay closer attention to the health of personnel. He set specific tasks for managerial staff to strengthen control over military service organization and the provision of all types of personnel support.