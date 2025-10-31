Expert: American assistance accelerated the peace process between Baku and Yerevan

Baku, October 31, AZERTAC

The decision of the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump in 2025 to focus on normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as improving political and economic cooperation in the region, has indeed had a noticeable positive effect, American political scientist and international relations expert David Felson told AZERTAC.

According to the expert, this move by Washington sent an important signal both to the parties of the recently concluded conflict and to the international community. “This decision by the U.S. administration initiated a process of building trust between the two countries of the South Caucasus. Dialogue between Baku and Yerevan has reached a constructive level, which in itself is a significant diplomatic achievement,” he noted.

He emphasized that the consistent position of the White House played a special role in this process.

“President Trump proudly acknowledges his achievement—promoting peace in the region after decades of confrontation. The ceremonial reception of the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia at the White House in August 2025, and the peace summit organized with U.S. mediation, was a symbolic moment. It created an atmosphere of mutual goodwill and demonstrated that American support for sustainable peace between the two countries is not merely a declaration, but a real political commitment,” the political scientist said.

According to Felson, the agreement reached on August 8, 2025, despite its historical significance, is only the first step toward long-term peace. “It is important that this momentum does not stop. Further measures to build trust are necessary to consolidate the progress already achieved. The President’s ongoing commitment to peace, expressed in his statements in October of this year, is a positive signal that helps maintain the necessary momentum and strengthen the prospects for lasting peace,” he added.

The American expert also highlighted the need for a systematic approach to post-war reconciliation. “It is important to understand that negotiations and signing documents are just the beginning of a long journey. Sustainable peace requires concrete initiatives: exchanges of delegations, joint infrastructure and humanitarian projects, cultural and educational programs. Only through regular contacts at the societal level can genuine mutual trust be achieved,” Felson noted.

He emphasized that many foreign policy actors, including Russia and other international powers, had already played a certain role in the peace process, but it was American facilitation that gave it the necessary momentum. “Washington was able to offer a format in which both sides felt heard and received real incentives for cooperation,” the expert said.

In conclusion, the political scientist stated that the further development of events will largely depend on the ability of the parties to maintain constructive dialogue. “The key point is not just signing an agreement, but its practical implementation. Continuous monitoring, involvement of civil society, and the creation of mutually beneficial economic ties are needed. Peace is not an act, but a process that requires patience, political will, and trust,” he concluded.