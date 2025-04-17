Expert meeting between Azerbaijani and Italian Air Forces’ representatives held

Baku, April 17, AZERTAC

In accordance with the plan of bilateral military cooperation for 2024-2025 signed between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Italian Republic, an expert meeting on cooperation sphere was held between the representatives of Air Forces of both countries, the Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

At the meeting, the sides discussed issues of military cooperation between Azerbaijani and Italian Air Forces, as well as exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual interest.

During the expert meeting, the importance of holding such events in order to exchange experience was emphasized.