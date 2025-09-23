Foreign military attaches visit Heydar Aliyev Military Institute

Baku, September 23, AZERTAC

Military attaches of foreign countries accredited in Azerbaijan paid a familiarization visit to the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev according to the annual activity plan approved by Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told AZERTAC.

The military attaches first laid flowers at the bust of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, on the institute’s grounds, showing respect and honor to the memory of the Great Leader. They then visited the Memorial Complex of Martyrs of the Patriotic War.

Representatives of the military attaché corps from 17 countries familiarized themselves with the training conditions and processes established for personnel at the institute.

The visitors received a briefing on the activities of the Heydar Aliyev Military Institute, and their questions were answered. They also visited the Heydar Aliyev Museum located within the institute, where they reviewed a photographic gallery documenting the life and political contributions of the National Leader, along with information about his significant efforts and achievements in advancing the Azerbaijan Army.

The military attaches expressed their gratitude to the Ministry of Defense leadership for the well-organized, high-level visit.