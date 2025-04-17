Foreign Office Consultation between Pakistan and Bangladesh begins in Dhaka

Islamabad, Hilal Ahmad, April 17, AZERTAC

The Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) between Pakistan and Bangladesh were held in the Bangladeshi capital, Dhaka, on Thursday, marking the first formal high-level diplomatic meeting since 2010.

Pakistan's Foreign Secretary, Amna Baloch, led her country’s delegation, while Foreign Secretary Jashim Uddin headed the delegation of Bangladesh during the parleys. Both countries have intensified their efforts to strengthen bilateral ties.

Officials from both sides have recently expressed satisfaction with the renewed contacts, including visits by several Pakistani trade delegations to Bangladesh. The Foreign Office Consultation in Dhaka is expected to pave the way for the visit of Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, who is scheduled to pay an official visit to Bangladesh later this month.

The Deputy Prime Minister’s upcoming visit will mark the first by a senior Pakistani official since 2012. The Prime Ministers of Pakistan and Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser have met twice in the recent past.

Both leaders held meetings in Cairo on the sidelines of the D-8 Summit in December 2024 and in New York in September 2024 on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.