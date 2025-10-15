Iranian vessels arrive in Azerbaijan to participate in AZIREX-2025 joint exercise

Baku, October 15, AZERTAC

Servicemen and vessels of the Iranian Navy have entered Azerbaijan’s territorial waters and reached the designated meeting point to participate in the AZIREX-2025 joint search and rescue exercise, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

A solemn welcoming ceremony was held for the vessels, attended by the commanding staff of the Azerbaijan Navy and other officials.

Following the official ceremony, a meeting took place between the delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army’s Navy and the Commander of the Azerbaijan Navy. The sides discussed issues related to expanding mutual cooperation and organizing the AZIREX-2025 joint search and rescue exercise.

A briefing on the exercise was presented, and relevant questions were addressed.

The joint exercise aims to ensure security in the Caspian Sea and strengthen coordination and cooperation in search and rescue operations between the naval forces of the two neighboring countries.