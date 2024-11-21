IRIA, Google discuss cooperation on artificial intelligence and digital transformation

Baku, November 21, AZERTAC

The Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IRIA) had a meeting with Olga Skorokhodova, Head of Government Affairs and Public Policy for the Caucasus and Central Asia at Google.

Representatives of the Azerbaijan Artificial Intelligence Lab, as well as Department of Informatization of the Education System at the Ministry of Science and Education, were also present at the meeting.

Key discussions included developing Azerbaijan’s National Artificial Intelligence Strategy through Google’s global “AI Sprinters Framework” for emerging markets. Google also presented initiatives to enhance students' and professionals' skills in artificial intelligence and cloud technologies.

During the discussions, the parties emphasized the importance of regional cooperation in AI and digital innovations.