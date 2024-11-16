Jordanian media highlights COP29 in Baku

Baku, November 16, AZERTAC

Jordan’s popular media outlets have published a large number of news and video materials on the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), hosted by Azerbaijan.

“Petra" State Information Agency, "The Jordan Times", "Al-Rai", "Ad-Dustur", "Ammon News", "Jordan News", "Roya News", "Al-Mamlaka" as well as "Jordan TV", "Roya TV" and "Mamlaka TV" posted articles highlighting remarks by Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, Crown Prince of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, at the Leaders' Summit, as well as the meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The articles drew the readers` attention to the excellent organization of COP29 in Baku, the successful conclusion of climate change negotiations, and the support of COP29-related initiatives.

Jordan`s local media also featured video-materials featuring the participation of Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, Crown Prince of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in COP29, as well as facts on history and tourism opportunities of Azerbaijan.