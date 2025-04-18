The Azerbaijan State News Agency

Kazakh delegation visits Commando and Special Forces military units

Baku, April 18, AZERTAC

A delegation led by Major General Almaz Jumakeev, Commander of the Airborne Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan, visited Azerbaijan’s Commando and Special Forces military units, the Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

The visit began with the delegation laying flowers at the bust of National Leader Heydar Aliyev located on the grounds of the military unit, paying tribute to his memory.

Major General Akif Pirverdiyev welcomed the guests and expressed his pleasure at hosting the Kazakh delegation in Azerbaijan. The visitors were briefed on the history, structure, and operational capabilities of the unit, including its logistics and daily functions. Discussions were held on topics of mutual interest.

The delegation then toured key facilities including the indoor gym, soldiers’ dormitory, and canteen, where they observed various aspects of military life. They also visited the indoor shooting range and took part in firing exercises using pistols, pneumatic weapons, and small-caliber rifles.

A demonstration of commando drill training followed, including activities on a mountain rappel tower and a scout trail, showcasing the skills and readiness of Azerbaijani special forces.

The visit concluded with a meeting between the Kazakh delegation and Major General Alakbar Jahangirov, Commander of the Azerbaijan Special Forces. The sides held in-depth discussions on bilateral cooperation and shared defense interests.

 

