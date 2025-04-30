Marmaris hosts KURTARAN-2025 Submarine Escape & Rescue Exercise

Baku, April 30, AZERTAC

A group of personnel from the Azerbaijan Naval Forces participated as observers in the KURTARAN-2025 Submarine Escape & Rescue Exercise held in Marmaris, Türkiye, the Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

According to the exercise plan, tasks such as locating the wrecked submarine using search and rescue vessels equipped with special devices and robots, delivering food and medicine to the trapped crew via rescue divers, and rescuing the crew using specialized equipment were successfully completed.

As part of the exercise, search and rescue operations involving helicopters and aircraft were also carried out. Parachute jumps into the sea were performed from aircraft, essential supplies were airdropped to the crew requiring assistance, and the evacuation of the crew was conducted.

Servicemen demonstrated high professionalism throughout the KURTARAN-2025 Submarine Escape & Rescue Exercise.