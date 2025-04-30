The Azerbaijan State News Agency

MILITARY

Marmaris hosts KURTARAN-2025 Submarine Escape & Rescue Exercise

Baku, April 30, AZERTAC

A group of personnel from the Azerbaijan Naval Forces participated as observers in the KURTARAN-2025 Submarine Escape & Rescue Exercise held in Marmaris, Türkiye, the Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

According to the exercise plan, tasks such as locating the wrecked submarine using search and rescue vessels equipped with special devices and robots, delivering food and medicine to the trapped crew via rescue divers, and rescuing the crew using specialized equipment were successfully completed.

As part of the exercise, search and rescue operations involving helicopters and aircraft were also carried out. Parachute jumps into the sea were performed from aircraft, essential supplies were airdropped to the crew requiring assistance, and the evacuation of the crew was conducted.

Servicemen demonstrated high professionalism throughout the KURTARAN-2025 Submarine Escape & Rescue Exercise.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Planning conference for Tarlan-2025 joint UAV exercise held
  • 30.04.2025 [19:41]

Planning conference for Tarlan-2025 joint UAV exercise held

Azerbaijan Special Forces mark 26th anniversary
  • 30.04.2025 [16:02]

Azerbaijan Special Forces mark 26th anniversary

Azerbaijani servicemen participate in international exercise in Georgia
  • 30.04.2025 [10:33]

Azerbaijani servicemen participate in international exercise in Georgia

Azerbaijan’s Combined Arms Army holds training session with reservists
  • 29.04.2025 [11:53]

Azerbaijan’s Combined Arms Army holds training session with reservists

Azerbaijan’s artillery units carry out combat firing
  • 29.04.2025 [10:43]

Azerbaijan’s artillery units carry out combat firing

Azerbaijani military pilots conduct training flights
  • 28.04.2025 [14:54]

Azerbaijani military pilots conduct training flights

Field practical classes conducted with reservists
  • 28.04.2025 [12:04]

Field practical classes conducted with reservists

Azerbaijan Army positions subjected to fire from Chambarak direction
  • 28.04.2025 [11:35]

Azerbaijan Army positions subjected to fire from Chambarak direction

Representatives of Azerbaijani and Uzbek defense ministries meet in Baku
  • 25.04.2025 [13:18]

Representatives of Azerbaijani and Uzbek defense ministries meet in Baku

Leyla Aliyeva watches concert of students and youth at Baku Music Academy

  • [00:37]

Azerbaijan, Italy explore new avenues for economic cooperation

  • 30.04.2025 [21:01]

Marmaris hosts KURTARAN-2025 Submarine Escape & Rescue Exercise

  • 30.04.2025 [20:50]

London hosts 7th meeting of Azerbaijan-UK Intergovernmental Commission

  • 30.04.2025 [20:41]

Samarkand conference highlights Azerbaijan's role in promoting tolerance

  • 30.04.2025 [20:16]

Planning conference for Tarlan-2025 joint UAV exercise held

  • 30.04.2025 [19:41]

Italian parliamentarians explore ASAN service excellence in Azerbaijan

  • 30.04.2025 [19:35]

Russia ready for direct talks with Ukraine, Kiev yet to respond — Kremlin spokesman

  • 30.04.2025 [19:22]

Azerbaijan, Kuwait sign joint declaration following 3rd meeting of Joint Commission for Cooperation

  • 30.04.2025 [19:00]

Trainings on "New Trends in Strategic Communication and Crisis Communication" conclude

  • 30.04.2025 [18:45]

Azerbaijan exports non-oil products worth $450 million to Russia, Türkiye, and Georgia in first quarter of 2025

  • 30.04.2025 [18:38]

Azerbaijan highlights tourism opportunities at Arabian Travel Market 2025

  • 30.04.2025 [18:23]

US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker meets Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar

  • 30.04.2025 [18:12]

China-Azerbaijan relations: A model of strategic partnership

  • 30.04.2025 [18:05]

® Trendyol offers free delivery for orders over 50 AZN

  • 30.04.2025 [18:01]

Jeyhun Bayramov informs his Kuwaiti counterpart about Azerbaijan’s humanitarian mine action

  • 30.04.2025 [17:34]

Azerbaijani, Jordanian taekwondo federations ink MoU on Cooperation

  • 30.04.2025 [17:34]

Azerbaijani FM, Kuwaiti Crown Prince discuss international security issues

  • 30.04.2025 [17:20]

Presidential Library hosts presentation of book "Welcome to Azerbaijan"

  • 30.04.2025 [16:28]

® Red Hearts Foundation releases first quarter 2025 report

  • 30.04.2025 [16:21]

Cabinet approves Memorandum between Bulgaria, Turkiye on cooperation in electricity, energy efficiency

  • 30.04.2025 [16:14]

Azerbaijan Special Forces mark 26th anniversary

  • 30.04.2025 [16:02]

Azerbaijan increases imports of Kazakh grain 111-fold

  • 30.04.2025 [16:00]

Azerbaijan, Jordan sign cooperation agreement on disaster and crisis management

  • 30.04.2025 [15:51]

Wildfire forces first-ever cancellation of Israel’s Independence Day torch-lighting ceremony

  • 30.04.2025 [15:47]

Harvard University apologizes for antisemitism, Islamophobia on campus

  • 30.04.2025 [15:42]
35 more families relocated to Sarijali village of Aghdam district receive house keys VIDEO

35 more families relocated to Sarijali village of Aghdam district receive house keys VIDEO

Arkadiusz Milik extends contract with Juventus until 2027

  • 30.04.2025 [15:15]

® Planting today for a greener tomorrow: Kapital Bank employees take action

  • 30.04.2025 [14:42]

China adopts law dedicated to promoting private sector

  • 30.04.2025 [14:33]
President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated several facilities in Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated several facilities in Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park VIDEO

Biomass satellite launched to count forest carbon

  • 30.04.2025 [13:53]

Ayrton Senna helmet from famous 1992 rescue sells for record price

  • 30.04.2025 [13:42]

N. Korea conducts 1st firing test of new warship's weapons systems

  • 30.04.2025 [13:27]

Expert: Araz Corridor is most viable and conflict-free transit route - INTERVIEW

  • 30.04.2025 [13:27]

International “President Cup 2025” regatta kicks off in Sugovushan settlement of Tartar district

  • 30.04.2025 [12:49]

China’s humanoid robot walks like human after mastering smart learning

  • 30.04.2025 [12:40]

UFC fighter Sedriques Dumas arrested on multiple charges including robbery and battery, held on more than $500K bond

  • 30.04.2025 [12:34]

UK sets out new rules for crypto as it aligns with US on approach

  • 30.04.2025 [12:28]

Bulgarian news agency highlights President Ilham Aliyev’s meeting with his Iranian counterpart

  • 30.04.2025 [12:25]

President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan attaches special importance to enhancement of relations with its reliable partner, Israel

  • 30.04.2025 [12:08]
President Ilham Aliyev inspected operations of horticulture and cold storage complex in Gusar District VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev inspected operations of horticulture and cold storage complex in Gusar District VIDEO

To His Excellency Mr. Isaac Herzog, President of the State of Israel

  • 30.04.2025 [11:06]

Arsenal 0-1 PSG: Gunners frustrated as Ousmane Dembele's early goal hands Luis Enrique's side Champions League advantage

  • 30.04.2025 [10:58]

Azerbaijani oil price falls below $67

  • 30.04.2025 [10:40]

Oil prices fall in global markets

  • 30.04.2025 [10:39]

US approves possible sale of air-to-air missiles to Poland

  • 30.04.2025 [10:36]

Azerbaijani servicemen participate in international exercise in Georgia

  • 30.04.2025 [10:33]

3 Chinese astronauts return home after 6-month mission aboard Tiangong space station

  • 30.04.2025 [10:32]

Nasal microbiome may help explain link between olfactory dysfunction and cognitive decline

  • 30.04.2025 [10:22]

Industrial waste turning into rock 'in decades'

  • 30.04.2025 [10:19]

14 killed in hotel fire in India's Kolkata

  • 30.04.2025 [10:18]

Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation

  • 29.04.2025 [21:51]

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

  • 29.04.2025 [21:00]

Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister talks with Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikkayil Jabbarov on telephone

  • 29.04.2025 [20:53]

Britain hit by unusual power activity hours before Spain blackout

  • 29.04.2025 [20:52]

Azerbaijani film to be screened at 11th Alexandria International Short Film Festival

  • 29.04.2025 [20:51]

ICESCO Regional Office officially opens in Baku

  • 29.04.2025 [20:35]

Representatives of political parties visit Azerbaijan’s Lachin district

  • 29.04.2025 [20:33]

Azerbaijani savate fighters capture four medals in Bulgaria

  • 29.04.2025 [20:25]
We neutralized 59 newly planted mines in Talish village direction, says victim at Ruben Vardanyan’s trial VIDEO

We neutralized 59 newly planted mines in Talish village direction, says victim at Ruben Vardanyan’s trial VIDEO

10 international cooperation memorandums signed during forum held in Baku

  • 29.04.2025 [19:43]

Salvatore Caiata: Cooperation in the construction sector will contribute to the economic growth of Italy and Azerbaijan

  • 29.04.2025 [19:13]

Azerbaijan to purchase $26 million worth of locomotives and spare parts from China

  • 29.04.2025 [19:12]

Azerbaijan government mission visits Bangladesh to discuss bilateral ties and cooperation

  • 29.04.2025 [19:00]

Azerbaijani experience and investments can play a key role in promoting economic growth in Afghanistan - INTERVIEW

  • 29.04.2025 [18:59]

UK Minister of State informed about Armenia’s landmine threat

  • 29.04.2025 [18:50]

Sixth meeting of Azerbaijan-Saudi Arabia Joint Business Council held

  • 29.04.2025 [18:47]

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry: We strongly reject statement made by Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights

  • 29.04.2025 [18:19]

Baku hosts panel discussion on “Bridging Borders”

  • 29.04.2025 [18:19]

® With the Support of Kapital Bank, the republic championship for teachers in “What? Where? When?” game concludes

  • 29.04.2025 [18:16]

Victim testimony at Vardanyan's trial: 14 of my fellow soldiers were killed during attack by Armenian armed groups

  • 29.04.2025 [18:05]

Azerbaijan unanimously accepted into circle of Hotelstars Union

  • 29.04.2025 [17:42]

Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Prime Minister Attends 105th CIS Economic Council Meeting in Tashkent

  • 29.04.2025 [17:11]

ICESCO Director General visits Western Azerbaijan Community

  • 29.04.2025 [16:48]

Citizens of Belarus, Russia, Ukraine in bus crash outside Warsaw

  • 29.04.2025 [16:18]

Restaurant fire kills at least 22 in China

  • 29.04.2025 [16:08]

Bad weather postpones return of Chinese astronauts to Earth

  • 29.04.2025 [16:07]

International dermatology experts to convene in Abu Dhabi for AIDA 2025

  • 29.04.2025 [15:59]

ICESCO to establish regional office in Azerbaijan

  • 29.04.2025 [15:48]

® Femmes Digitales' 10th regional mentorship program inspires girls in Ganja

  • 29.04.2025 [15:45]
Another 39 families relocated to Sarijali village of Aghdam district receive house keys VIDEO

Another 39 families relocated to Sarijali village of Aghdam district receive house keys VIDEO

Grand Slam doubles champion Max Purcell accepts an 18-month doping ban

  • 29.04.2025 [15:28]

Mark Carney's Liberal Party wins Canada election – reports

  • 29.04.2025 [15:21]

15 more families relocated to Khojaly’s Ballija village receive house keys

  • 29.04.2025 [15:20]

BHOS hosts conference on ‘Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Future of Labor and Energy’

  • 29.04.2025 [15:15]

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar holds talks with UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan

  • 29.04.2025 [15:13]

“Global South Rising: The Bandung Spirit and the Right for Sovereign Futures” - Panel session

  • 29.04.2025 [15:11]

Kyrgyzstan and Turkiye aim to increase trade turnover to $5 billion

  • 29.04.2025 [15:09]

Why are Israeli archaeologists baffled by this 1,500-year-old menorah symbol?

  • 29.04.2025 [14:32]

Italian MPs visit Alley of Honors and Victory Park

  • 29.04.2025 [14:15]

At least 41 civilians killed, scores injured in RSF shelling in Sudan’s El-Fasher, army says

  • 29.04.2025 [13:29]

® FCHAIN continues to support youth development: International session held in Gabala

  • 29.04.2025 [13:08]

Azerbaijan claims Grand Prix award at 4th International Bakhshi Art Festival in Khiva

  • 29.04.2025 [13:03]

Masoud Pezeshkian describes his visit to Azerbaijan as a prelude to opening new horizons for cooperation

  • 29.04.2025 [13:00]

Cycling in City of London rises by more than 50%

  • 29.04.2025 [12:54]

President of Arab Platform: Azerbaijan prioritizes issues of fair development

  • 29.04.2025 [12:44]

Heads of Azerbaijan’s political parties visit liberated territories

  • 29.04.2025 [12:40]

Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia discuss prospects for air connectivity

  • 29.04.2025 [12:28]

Breakthrough discovery: A massive glowing hydrogen cloud found near solar system

  • 29.04.2025 [12:17]