Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev hosts scientific-practical conference

Baku, May 3, AZERTAC

The Republican Scientific-Practical Conference titled "Development strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, potential opportunities and new challenges", commemorating the 102nd anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev was held at the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev of the National Defense University, the Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

First, the participants laid flowers at the monument to National Leader Heydar Aliyev, installed in the military institute's territory, and honored his blessed memory.

The conference commenced with a one-minute silence to honor the memory of the National Leader and Heroes, sacrificed their lives for the independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan, followed by the performance of the National Anthem.

Then the participants were presented with the video "Heydar Aliyev and the Development Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

Welcoming the participants of the conference, Rector of the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev, Colonel Umudvar Guliyev delivered an opening speech.

A member of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan, and a PhD in theology, Jeyhun Mammadov, Director of the Institute of Petrochemical Processes named after Academician Y.H. Mammadaliyev of the Ministry of Science and Education, Academician Vagif Abbasov, Chief of the Heydar Aliyev Academy of the State Security Service, Major General Elshad Nasirov and Professor of the Scientific Research Branch of the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev, PhD in Political Sciences, Associate Professor Ramid Huseynov shared with the conference participants their views on the activities of Heydar Aliyev and the development strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the available opportunities, upcoming tasks and challenges.

Then the plenary session of the conference was held. 35 organizations presented more than 100 articles during the conference.

The main objective of the conference is to discuss various directions of the development strategy of the modern Republic of Azerbaijan, established by National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the dynamics of development, including the scientific and theoretical foundations of new approaches and prospects in army development sphere in accordance with the requirements set for the Azerbaijan Army by the head of state, Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev.

After the plenary session, the conference continued its work in 5 sections, featuring interesting scientific reports of the participants, and extensive thematic discussions.