Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev hosts training within NATO program

Baku, October 1, AZERTAC

The third stage of the Teacher Improvement Training is currently underway under NATO’s Defence Education Enhancement Programme (DEEP) at the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev, which operates within the National Defense University (NDU), the Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

The events, involving teaching staff from the NDU and its specialized educational institutions, cover the module “Lesson Planning and Curriculum Development.”

The primary objective is to strengthen participants’ pedagogical competencies and instructional methodologies, thereby enhancing overall teaching effectiveness and aligning educational practices with internationally recognized standards.

The training within the framework of the NATO program will continue until October 3.