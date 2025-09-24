New York hosts 6th Caspian Business Forum

New York, September 24, AZERTAC

The Caspian Policy Center (CPC) organized the 6th Caspian Business Forum on the theme “Connectivity, Finance, and Energy along the Middle Corridor” held in New York.

In his remarks, Efgan Nifti, Chief Executive Officer and Board Member of the Caspian Policy Center (CPC), mentioned that the progress observed in the Caspian region over the past two months has been remarkable, adding that the agreement signed between Armenia and Azerbaijan with the support of the United States represents not only a breakthrough for political stability but also marks the beginning of a new era in economic relations.

Subsequently, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, read out President Ilham Aliyev’s address to the forum participants.

The other speakers include Caleb Orr, Assistant Secretary of State for Economic and Business Affairs; Conor Coleman, Head of Investments at the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC); Öztürk Selvitop, Director General of Foreign Relations of the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources of Türkiye; Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Advisor to the President of Kazakhstan.

The event continued with panel discussions and a Q&A session.

Malahat Najafova

Special correspondent