Nigerian representative: Baku Initiative Group has always supported African peoples

Baku, November 20, AZERTAC

"I extend my gratitude to Azerbaijan for the excellent organization of the COP29 event. The level of organization exceeded our expectations," said Uzodinma Adirieje, Chairperson of the Global Civil Society Consortium on Climate Change and the Conferences of Parties (GCSCCC) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, said at the side event on Solidarity for Decolonization and Green Future, held as part of COP29.

“We have been supporting COP29 since February and established an organization in Africa to advance this direction. Its purpose was to ensure the participation of African countries in COP29,” he added.

Highlighting the commitment of the Baku Initiative Group to supporting peoples suffering under neo-colonialism, Uzodinma Adirieje emphasized: “The Baku Initiative Group has always supported African peoples not only in words but also in deeds. This support will only continue to grow.”