OIC Labor Center, Senegal sign MoU on strategic partnership

Baku, September 4, AZERTAC

The Labor Center of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC Labor Center) and the Ministry of Civil Service, Labour and Public Service Reform of Senegal signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on strategic partnership within the framework of the 24th World Congress on Safety and Health at Work.

The document was inked by Azar Bayramov, OIC Labor Center Director General, and Mamadou Lamine Dianté, Minister of Civil Service, Labor and Public Service Reform of Senegal.

The document is of great significance for enhancing institutional cooperation between the OIC Labor Center and Senegal, enabling the implementation of joint initiatives in safety and health at work, sharing best practices, and fostering closer collaboration among the OIC member states in this area.

The meeting focused on the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation, particularly reviewing future avenues for collaboration in safety and health at work. The sides also discussed preparations for the 24th World Congress on Safety and Health at Work scheduled to take place in Dakar, Senegal, in 2027, as well as establishing the strategic partnership between the OIC Labor Center and Senegal in this regard.