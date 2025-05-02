Ombudsman's Office representatives visit Azerbaijan Air Force unit

Baku, May 2, AZERTAC

As part of the 2025 joint action plan between the Ministry of Defense and the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, representatives of the Ombudsman’s Office visited a military unit of the Azerbaijan Air Force on Thursday, the Ministry of Defense reported.

During the visit, the delegation reviewed the service and living conditions of the military personnel, inspected the medical point, and assessed the health status and treatment conditions of servicemen.

A meeting was also held to discuss the protection of servicemen’s rights, the general state of human rights in the unit, and other relevant issues. The servicemen's questions were answered during the visit.