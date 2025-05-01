One nation, many cultures: Kazakhstan celebrates Unity Day

Baku, May 1, AZERTAC

On May 1, Kazakhstan celebrates National Unity Day, a unique holiday symbolizing unity and patriotism, loyalty to the Motherland and the people. This day celebrates friendship and mutual understanding between representatives of diverse nationalities living in the republic, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Today, the population of Kazakhstan is estimated at 20 million. It is a multi-ethnic state, home to representatives of more than 100 nationalities. According to 2023 data, the ethnic composition of the population is distributed as follows: Kazakhs—70.6%, Russians—15.1%, Uzbeks—3.2%, Ukrainians—1.9%, Uyghurs—1.5%, Germans—1.1%, Tatars—1.1%, Azerbaijanis—0.7%, Koreans—0.6%, and others—5.2%.

In terms of regional distribution, the largest number of Kazakhs live in the Turkestan region (1.5 million people), Russians live in Almaty (428 thousand), Uzbeks also live in the Turkestan region (378 thousand), most Ukrainians live in the Kostanay region (86 thousand), and out of 297 thousand Uyghurs, 120 thousand live in the Almaty region.

The holiday was established by the Decree of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, on October 18, 1995, and was first celebrated in 1996. Since then, the tradition has been preserved: May 1 every year reminds of the importance of friendship, peace, and unity in the multinational society of Kazakhstan.

The 30th anniversary of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan is also celebrated in 2025. Speaking at the 34th session, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated:

“Strengthening interethnic harmony and stability has been and will always be one of the main directions of our state policy. In Kazakhstan, harmony, tolerance, and friendship are not just slogans, but the very essence of the everyday life of the country's citizens. Against the backdrop of large-scale conflicts, trade wars, and the devaluation of human life, we still value peace more, without which there can be no development. And we all, each in our own area, defend peace.

There has never been discrimination against people on ethnic, linguistic, or religious grounds in Kazakhstan. All citizens are provided with equal opportunities. This is true justice; this is the key principle of a just state. I would like to repeat once again: unity and peace are among our fundamental values. This is a fundamental principle of state policy, which we will follow in the future. It is thanks to this strategy that representatives of different nationalities live in friendship and harmony, like children of one family, in a common home for everyone. This achievement has a deep meaning.”

Unity Day celebrates the nation's rich multicultural heritage, bringing together people through vibrant festivities filled with music, dance, and colorful traditions. Ethnocultural centers, public organizations, students, and social workers actively participate in the events. Museums and libraries also host exhibitions that promote deeper understanding of the country's diverse cultures and help strengthen the spirit of national unity.

“It is such important values as patriotism, citizenship, mutual trust, and a sense of responsibility that determine the unique national identity of our people. All ethnic groups living on Kazakh soil have the opportunity to comprehensively develop their language, culture, and traditions. We have created all the necessary conditions for this. We did not try to imitate anyone, did not look back at anyone, while successfully applying advanced approaches in the field of interethnic relations, keeping up with the times. It is thanks to this that we were able to form a model of public harmony, which has become our unique achievement and an international ‘brand’,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted.

In the lead-up to the holiday, educational institutions and concert halls across the country are hosting festive performances. Earlier, Kazinform shared the list of celebratory events that will take place throughout the republic on May 1.