Participants of "Anatolian Phoenix - 2025" exercise depart for Türkiye

Baku, May 9, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan Army servicemen and aviation vehicles have departed for the fraternal Republic of Türkiye to participate in the "Anatolian Phoenix - 2025" International Search and Rescue Exercise, to be held in the city of Konya.

A group of Azerbaijan Air Force personnel, along with Su-25 attack aircraft, will represent the country in the international exercise, which brings together military participants from multiple nations.