Planning conference for Tarlan-2025 joint UAV exercise held
Baku, April 30, AZERTAC
A planning conference for the Tarlan-2025 joint UAV exercise was held at one of the military units of the Azerbaijan Air Force, with the participation of a delegation from the Department for the Use and Development of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.
During the event, participants were briefed on the objectives and tasks of the Tarlan-2025 joint UAV exercise.
It was emphasized that the upcoming exercise will focus on UAV operation planning, improving execution and evaluation skills, enhancing interoperability between units from different countries, and strengthening defenses against UAV threats.
A broad exchange of views was held on various aspects of the planned exercise, and questions of mutual interest were addressed.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Azerbaijan, Italy explore new avenues for economic cooperation
- 30.04.2025 [21:01]
Marmaris hosts KURTARAN-2025 Submarine Escape & Rescue Exercise
- 30.04.2025 [20:50]
London hosts 7th meeting of Azerbaijan-UK Intergovernmental Commission
- 30.04.2025 [20:41]
Samarkand conference highlights Azerbaijan's role in promoting tolerance
- 30.04.2025 [20:16]
Planning conference for Tarlan-2025 joint UAV exercise held
- 30.04.2025 [19:41]
Italian parliamentarians explore ASAN service excellence in Azerbaijan
- 30.04.2025 [19:35]
Azerbaijan highlights tourism opportunities at Arabian Travel Market 2025
- 30.04.2025 [18:23]
China-Azerbaijan relations: A model of strategic partnership
- 30.04.2025 [18:05]
® Trendyol offers free delivery for orders over 50 AZN
- 30.04.2025 [18:01]
Azerbaijani, Jordanian taekwondo federations ink MoU on Cooperation
- 30.04.2025 [17:34]
Azerbaijani FM, Kuwaiti Crown Prince discuss international security issues
- 30.04.2025 [17:20]
Presidential Library hosts presentation of book "Welcome to Azerbaijan"
- 30.04.2025 [16:28]
® Red Hearts Foundation releases first quarter 2025 report
- 30.04.2025 [16:21]
Azerbaijan Special Forces mark 26th anniversary
- 30.04.2025 [16:02]
Azerbaijan increases imports of Kazakh grain 111-fold
- 30.04.2025 [16:00]
Harvard University apologizes for antisemitism, Islamophobia on campus
- 30.04.2025 [15:42]
Arkadiusz Milik extends contract with Juventus until 2027
- 30.04.2025 [15:15]
® Planting today for a greener tomorrow: Kapital Bank employees take action
- 30.04.2025 [14:42]
China adopts law dedicated to promoting private sector
- 30.04.2025 [14:33]
Biomass satellite launched to count forest carbon
- 30.04.2025 [13:53]
Ayrton Senna helmet from famous 1992 rescue sells for record price
- 30.04.2025 [13:42]
N. Korea conducts 1st firing test of new warship's weapons systems
- 30.04.2025 [13:27]
China’s humanoid robot walks like human after mastering smart learning
- 30.04.2025 [12:40]
UK sets out new rules for crypto as it aligns with US on approach
- 30.04.2025 [12:28]
To His Excellency Mr. Isaac Herzog, President of the State of Israel
- 30.04.2025 [11:06]
Azerbaijani oil price falls below $67
- 30.04.2025 [10:40]
Oil prices fall in global markets
- 30.04.2025 [10:39]
US approves possible sale of air-to-air missiles to Poland
- 30.04.2025 [10:36]
Azerbaijani servicemen participate in international exercise in Georgia
- 30.04.2025 [10:33]
Industrial waste turning into rock 'in decades'
- 30.04.2025 [10:19]
14 killed in hotel fire in India's Kolkata
- 30.04.2025 [10:18]
Britain hit by unusual power activity hours before Spain blackout
- 29.04.2025 [20:52]
ICESCO Regional Office officially opens in Baku
- 29.04.2025 [20:35]
Representatives of political parties visit Azerbaijan’s Lachin district
- 29.04.2025 [20:33]
Azerbaijani savate fighters capture four medals in Bulgaria
- 29.04.2025 [20:25]
10 international cooperation memorandums signed during forum held in Baku
- 29.04.2025 [19:43]
UK Minister of State informed about Armenia’s landmine threat
- 29.04.2025 [18:50]
Sixth meeting of Azerbaijan-Saudi Arabia Joint Business Council held
- 29.04.2025 [18:47]
Baku hosts panel discussion on “Bridging Borders”
- 29.04.2025 [18:19]
Azerbaijan unanimously accepted into circle of Hotelstars Union
- 29.04.2025 [17:42]
ICESCO Director General visits Western Azerbaijan Community
- 29.04.2025 [16:48]
Citizens of Belarus, Russia, Ukraine in bus crash outside Warsaw
- 29.04.2025 [16:18]
Restaurant fire kills at least 22 in China
- 29.04.2025 [16:08]
Bad weather postpones return of Chinese astronauts to Earth
- 29.04.2025 [16:07]
International dermatology experts to convene in Abu Dhabi for AIDA 2025
- 29.04.2025 [15:59]
ICESCO to establish regional office in Azerbaijan
- 29.04.2025 [15:48]
® Femmes Digitales' 10th regional mentorship program inspires girls in Ganja
- 29.04.2025 [15:45]
Grand Slam doubles champion Max Purcell accepts an 18-month doping ban
- 29.04.2025 [15:28]
Mark Carney's Liberal Party wins Canada election – reports
- 29.04.2025 [15:21]
15 more families relocated to Khojaly’s Ballija village receive house keys
- 29.04.2025 [15:20]
Kyrgyzstan and Turkiye aim to increase trade turnover to $5 billion
- 29.04.2025 [15:09]
Italian MPs visit Alley of Honors and Victory Park
- 29.04.2025 [14:15]
Cycling in City of London rises by more than 50%
- 29.04.2025 [12:54]
Heads of Azerbaijan’s political parties visit liberated territories
- 29.04.2025 [12:40]
Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia discuss prospects for air connectivity
- 29.04.2025 [12:28]