Planning conference for Tarlan-2025 joint UAV exercise held

Baku, April 30, AZERTAC

A planning conference for the Tarlan-2025 joint UAV exercise was held at one of the military units of the Azerbaijan Air Force, with the participation of a delegation from the Department for the Use and Development of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

During the event, participants were briefed on the objectives and tasks of the Tarlan-2025 joint UAV exercise.

It was emphasized that the upcoming exercise will focus on UAV operation planning, improving execution and evaluation skills, enhancing interoperability between units from different countries, and strengthening defenses against UAV threats.

A broad exchange of views was held on various aspects of the planned exercise, and questions of mutual interest were addressed.