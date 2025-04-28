President of Azerbaijan: We are expanding our transport capabilities and infrastructure

Baku, April 28, AZERTAC

“Today, we naturally discussed trilateral cooperation projects. Among them, the North-South transport corridor holds a special place,” said President Ilham Aliyev during a joint press statement with President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian.

The head of state noted that this project will bring great benefits and significant advantages to all participating countries, emphasizing that Azerbaijan has completed all the necessary infrastructure projects for the operation of this transport corridor within its territory. “Currently, we are simply expanding our transport capabilities and infrastructure, considering the increasing cargo volumes,” President Ilham Aliyev added.