President of European Volleyball Confederation to visit Baku

Baku, April 23, AZERTAC

Roko Sikirić, President of the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV), will visit Baku on April 24.

The CEV President will watch the final matches of the High League among women's and men's volleyball teams, scheduled to be played at the National Gymnastics Arena on April 24-25. He will also join the award ceremony.

As part of the trip, several important meetings are planned to be held with the CEV President.