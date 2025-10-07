President of Kazakhstan: Water level in the Caspian Sea is falling

Astana, October 7, AZERTAC

Currently, a drop in the water level in the Caspian Sea is observed, which disturbs us all. The Caspian is a unique symbol of the Turkic world, a bond that unites our peoples, said President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

According to him, the decline of sea level in recent years negatively impacts the ecology and economy of the region.

“As fraternal and neighbouring countries, we must pay serious attention to improving the state of the Caspian Sea. I encourage the Turkic states to combine efforts in this way, develop joint projects and support relevant international initiatives. Kazakhstan is set to hold a regional summit on a common vision for a sustainable future with the support of the UN in April next year. We hope that Turkic-speaking countries will participate in this forum with high level delegation,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev added.

Elshan Rustamov

Special correspondent