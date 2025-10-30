Sahiba Gafarova: Relations between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan are developing successfully today

Baku, October 30, AZERTAC

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova met with Faizali Idizoda, Speaker of the Majlisi Namoyandagon of the Majlisi Oli of Tajikistan, on the sidelines of the international parliamentary conference marking the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Sahiba Gafarova congratulated Faizali Idizoda on his appointment as Speaker of the Majlisi Namoyandagon and thanked Tajikistan for participating in the international conference.

The meeting highlighted that both peoples are united by common cultural and spiritual values, underscoring the importance of further strengthening these ties.

During the conversation, it was noted that relations between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan have risen to the level of strategic partnership based on mutual understanding. The sides underlined the special role of the heads of state in fostering these high-level relations. They emphasized that thanks to the successful policies pursued by the leaders of both countries for the welfare of their peoples, relations between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan are developing successfully today.

The parties also praised the current level of interparliamentary relations.

Faizali Idizoda conveyed his congratulations on the initialing of the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova emphasized the importance of the talks held in Washington and the normalization process for ensuring regional stability.