SAP and OpenAI partner to launch sovereign OpenAI for Germany

Baku, September 24, AZERTAC

SAP SE and OpenAI today announced the launch of OpenAI for Germany, a partnership to bring SAP’s enterprise applications expertise and OpenAI’s leading AI technology to Germany’s public sector, according to the official SAP News Center.

To ensure sovereignty, OpenAI for Germany will be supported by SAP’s subsidiary Delos Cloud, running on Microsoft Azure technology. The collaboration will enable millions of public sector employees to use AI safely and responsibly while meeting strict data sovereignty, security, and legal standards.

Christian Klein, CEO of SAP SE, said, “Applied AI is what truly creates value. As a Business AI company with decades of experience serving public sector organizations, we believe OpenAI for Germany represents a huge step forward. We’re bringing together SAP Sovereign Cloud expertise with OpenAI’s leading AI technology to pave the way for AI solutions that are built in Germany, for Germany.”

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, said, “Germany has long been a pioneer in engineering and technology, so it’s no surprise that millions of Germans already use ChatGPT to make their lives easier, drive scientific breakthroughs, and build new businesses. With OpenAI for Germany, we’ll work with local partners to extend this potential to the public sector—helping to improve services and ensuring that the benefits of AI are shared across the country, and doing so in line with German values of trust and safety.”

Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO of Microsoft, said, “With this partnership we are looking forward to bringing more AI capabilities to Germany’s public sector. Azure as the platform for Delos Cloud will power this, helping to ensure AI is deployed with the highest standards of sovereignty, data privacy, regulatory compliance, and operational resilience—empowering public institutions to adopt AI confidently and responsibly.”

Through this collaboration, planned for launch in 2026, OpenAI, SAP and Microsoft will focus on helping employees in German governments, administrations and research institutions accelerate their daily work and spend more time on people, not paperwork. OpenAI for Germany also serves as a cornerstone for developing customized public sector applications and integrating AI agents directly into existing workflows to automate and improve processes such as records management and administrative data analysis.

In support of this approach, SAP plans to expand the existing infrastructure of Delos Cloud in Germany to 4000 GPUs for AI workloads. Subject to future demand, SAP plans to further invest in applied AI capabilities in Germany, scaling through existing SAP-owned infrastructure as well as through new collaborations with co-location providers and other partners. These efforts aim to extend the sovereign offering to additional industries and markets across Europe.

OpenAI for Germany directly supports Germany’s national AI ambitions. The German Federal Government’s High-Tech Agenda targets AI-driven value creation of up to 10% of GDP by 2030, signaling a major push to adopt AI across the economy and public sector. Meanwhile, the “Made for Germany” initiative, which is now backed by 61 leading companies and global investors, including SAP—has pledged more than €631 billion in investments to accelerate growth and modernization. SAP also recently announced an investment of more than €20 billion to strengthen Germany’s digital sovereignty.