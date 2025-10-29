Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade meets with Grand Imam of Al-Azhar in Rome

Rome, October 29, AZERTAC

As part of his visit to Italy, Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade, Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office (CMO), met with Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, President of the Muslim Council of Elders, Ahmed El-Tayeb.

During the meeting, Sheikh Ahmed El-Tayeb stated that Azerbaijan serves as a very good example for the Muslim Council of Elders and for the entire Islamic world in terms of inter-denominational unity and inter-religious harmony.

Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade emphasized that on the eve of the Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, which Azerbaijan will host next year, the next conference of religious leaders from various countries — co-organized by the Caucasus Muslims Office and the Muslim Council of Elders with the participation of other organizations — will also be held.

The main topics of discussion at the conference will be intra-Islamic dialogue and the fight against Islamophobia.

In turn, the Sheikh of Al-Azhar reaffirmed the proposal for the joint organization of the conference, expressed his agreement, and noted his intention to personally participate in the event. He emphasized his deep respect for Azerbaijan and President Ilham Aliyev, and noted that he is eagerly looking forward to visiting the country again.

