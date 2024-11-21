SOCAR and "Tree Energy Solutions” sign joint study agreement

Baku, November 21, AZERTAC

Tree Energy Solutions (“TES”), a global green energy company, and SOCAR, Azerbaijan's national oil company, have signed a Joint Study Agreement (JSA) to explore the development of an electric natural gas (e-NG) project in Azerbaijan during COP29.

This agreement will enable both companies to assess the technical, economic, and commercial feasibility of implementing TES’s cutting-edge upstream module technology in the region.

Azerbaijan, with its strategic location and SOCAR’s extensive energy experience, offers an ideal environment for exploring the production of this innovative green molecule and potentially scaling up e-NG production for broader applications. e-NG produced in Azerbaijan could be delivered to Europe via the existing gas network infrastructure, such as the Southern Gas Corridor.