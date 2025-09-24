Tashkent hosts computer-assisted joint command-staff exercise Maharat-2025

Baku, September 24, AZERTAC

As part of the 2025 bilateral military cooperation plan between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the computer-assisted joint command-staff exercise Maharat-2025 (Mastery) is underway in Tashkent, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told AZERTAC.

The exercise, themed “Search, localization and neutralization of illegal armed detachments”, is being conducted at the Modeling and Simulation Research Educational Center of the Armed Forces and consists of two stages.

During the first stage, participants will carry out operational planning, while the second stage will involve practical activities using modeling and simulation software.

The Maharat-2025 exercise aims to expand bilateral cooperation, enhance interoperability between servicemen, and facilitate the exchange of experience.