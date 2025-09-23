The Azerbaijan State News Agency

POLITICS

Testimonies of victims heard during Ruben Vardanyan’s trial VIDEO

Baku, September 23, AZERTAC

The trial of Ruben Vardanyan, an Armenian citizen charged with crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, financing of terrorism, and other serious offenses under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, continued on September 23.

The open court session held at the Baku Military Court, presided over by Judge Zeynal Aghayev and composed of Judges Anar Rzayev and Jamal Ramazanov (with Gunel Samadova as the reserve judge), ensured that the accused was provided with a translator in his preferred language, Russian, as well as a defense lawyer of his choice.

Judge Zeynal Aghayev introduced the judicial panel, the prosecutors representing the state, the translators, and others to the victims and their legal representatives attending the session for the first time. He also explained their rights and obligations as stipulated by law.

Victim Mammadtaghi Karimov stated in his testimony that he was injured as a result of the enemy's provocation in Kalbajar. In response to questions from the public prosecutor Vusal Abdullayev, Karimov noted that several people were killed during the incident and several more were wounded.

Victim Jeyhun Mammadli noted that he was injured due to enemy fire during the evacuation of the wounded in Kalbajar. In response to questions from the public prosecutor Tarana Mammadova, Mammadli stated that the ambulance had an insignia, however despite that their vehicle was shelled at. Other people accompanying him during the incident were also injured.

Responding to questions from Senior Assistant to the Prosecutor General Vusal Aliyev, Victim Nemat Abdullayev stated that he was wounded due to fire opened by the Armenian army remnants and illegal Armenian armed groups in Khankendi.

In response to questions from public prosecutor Fuad Musayev, Victim Bakhtiyar Samadli said that he was injured due to enemy fire in Khankendi.

Agahuseyn Hajiyev stated that he, Tarlan Jabbarov and Sadiq Gasimli were wounded due to enemy fire in Khankendi.

Mahammad Huseynov noted in his testimony that he was injured as a result of enemy provocation in the direction of Khankendi. In response to questions from Nasir Bayramov, Head of the Department of Public Prosecution Defense of the Prosecutor General's Office, Huseynov said that Vagif Salmanov and Ali Mustafayev were also wounded during the incident.

Farid Imamaliyev stated in his testimony that he was injured due to enemy fire in the direction of Khojavend district, adding that Avaz Abbasov was killed and several others were wounded during the incident.

Chingiz Pashayev testified that he was injured as a result of fire opened by the remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups in the Aghdam district.

Ilyas Mehdiyev stated that he was wounded as a result of enemy provocation in Khojavend.

Answering questions from the Assistant to the Prosecutor General for Special Assignments Tugay Rahimli, the victim Ramal Rustamov stated that he was injured in Aghdara as a result of fire opened by the remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups.

The witness Najafeli Movsumov said that he was injured as a result of enemy provocation in the direction of Khojaly. Ramiz Suleymanov and Shahin Jabiyev said that they were injured as a result of enemy provocation in the direction of Khankendi.

Jeyhun Hasanov said that he was injured as a result of enemy provocation in Lachin.

The witnesses Huseyn Akhundov, Seymur Aliyev and Elvin Ahmadov said that they were injured as a result of enemy provocation in the direction of Aghdara.

Musa Orujov said in his statement that he was injured as a result of fire opened by the remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups in the direction of Khankendi.

Tural Guliyev said that he was injured as a result of enemy provocation in Agdam.

Mahireddin Namazov said that he was injured as a result of fire opened by the remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups in Khojavend. Several people were killed and several others were injured in the incident.

Sanan Farzaliyev said that the car he was driving in Lachin was damaged by enemy fire. Several people who were nearby were injured during the incident.

Murad Hajiyev said that he was injured by enemy fire while in the Lachin region.

Yagubali Safarov said that he was injured by an explosion of a mortar shell fired by the enemy in the direction of Khankendi. One person who was nearby was killed and several others were injured during the incident.

Javanshir Khalilov noted that he and several others who were with him were injured as a result of fire from the remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups in Agdam.

Nemat Nuri said that he was injured as a result of enemy fire in the Agdam-Aghdara direction.

Farhin Teymurov, Rustam Aliyev, Hasan Aliyev, Azer Gazakhov, Shukur Jamalov, Jafar Malikov, Tural Khalilov, Huseyn Mehdizade, Kamal Musayev, Sabuhi Aliyev, Seymur Ibrahimov, Ramiz Nazarov, Ulfat Aliyev, Imran Mursalov, Rashad Ismayilov, Vugar Abbasov and Kamran Kazimov stated in their testimonies that they were injured as a result of fire opened by the remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups in various directions of the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan.

Togrul Humbatzade stated that he was injured as a result of fire opened by the remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups in the direction of Agdere. He added that several other people were injured during the incident besides him.

Afgan Zeynalov stated that he was injured as a result of enemy provocation in the direction of Aghdara.

The next court session was scheduled for September 23.

Ruben Vardanyan faces multiple charges under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including Articles 100.1, 100.2 (planning, preparing, initiating, and waging a war of aggression), 107 (deportation and forced displacement of the population), 109 (persecution), 110 (forcible disappearance of persons), 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law), 113 (torture), 114.1 (mercenary activity), 115.2 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare), 116.0.1, 116.0.2, 116.0.10, 116.0.11, 116.0.16, 116.0.18 (violation of international humanitarian law norms during an armed conflict), 120.2.1, 120.2.3, 120.2.4, 120.2.7, 120.2.11, 120.2.12 (intentional murder), 29.120.2.1, 29.120.2.3, 29.120.2.4, 29.120.2.7, 29.120.2.11, 29.120.2.12 (attempted intentional murder), 192.3.1 (illegal entrepreneurship), 214.2.1, 214.2.3, 214.2.4 (terrorism), 214-1 (financing of terrorism), 218.1, 218.2 (creation of a criminal group), 228.3 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and possession of firearms, ammunition, explosives, and devices), 270-1.2, 270-1.4 (acts threatening aviation safety), 278.1 (forcible seizure or retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state), 279.1, 279.2, 279.3 (creation of armed formations not provided for by law), and 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan).

Testimonies of victims heard during Ruben Vardanyan’s trial VIDEO

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Speaker of Serbian National Assembly visits tomb of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Alley of Martyrs
  • 24.09.2025 [12:41]

Speaker of Serbian National Assembly visits tomb of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Alley of Martyrs

President: Today, the national statistical system in Azerbaijan is consistently developing
  • 24.09.2025 [12:24]

President: Today, the national statistical system in Azerbaijan is consistently developing

Azerbaijani President: We attach special importance to reforms based on cutting-edge technologies in the field of official statistics
  • 24.09.2025 [12:11]

Azerbaijani President: We attach special importance to reforms based on cutting-edge technologies in the field of official statistics

President Ilham Aliyev: The International Statistical Forum serves as a universal platform
  • 24.09.2025 [12:05]

President Ilham Aliyev: The International Statistical Forum serves as a universal platform

Baku hosts 3rd International Statistical Forum
  • 24.09.2025 [11:25]

Baku hosts 3rd International Statistical Forum

New York hosts 6th Caspian Business Forum
  • 24.09.2025 [10:55]

New York hosts 6th Caspian Business Forum

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister addresses meeting held as part of 80th session of UN General Assembly
  • 24.09.2025 [10:44]

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister addresses meeting held as part of 80th session of UN General Assembly

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared video footage of dialogue between Presidents of Azerbaijan and US
  • 24.09.2025 [10:32]

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared video footage of dialogue between Presidents of Azerbaijan and US

Assistant to President: Over 50 million tons of cargo growth expected along the Middle Corridor
  • 24.09.2025 [10:10]

Assistant to President: Over 50 million tons of cargo growth expected along the Middle Corridor

Climate Summit 2025: The path to COP30

  • [12:51]

Speaker of Serbian National Assembly visits tomb of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Alley of Martyrs

  • [12:41]

Fenerbahçe set for stern Zagreb test in Europa League opener

  • [12:34]

OIC member states’ delegations pay tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs

  • [12:30]

President: Today, the national statistical system in Azerbaijan is consistently developing

  • [12:24]

Azerbaijan’s PM: Government attaches great importance to the development of statistics

  • [12:13]

Azerbaijani President: We attach special importance to reforms based on cutting-edge technologies in the field of official statistics

  • [12:11]

President Ilham Aliyev: The International Statistical Forum serves as a universal platform

  • [12:05]

Presidents of Kazakhstan and Finland hold talks

  • [11:41]

Kyrgyzstan, Kuwait hold 4th political consultations

  • [11:36]

Baku hosts 3rd International Statistical Forum

  • [11:25]

New York hosts 6th Caspian Business Forum

  • [10:55]

Italian actress and star of The Leopard Claudia Cardinale dies aged 87

  • [10:51]

To the participants of the 3rd International Statistical Forum on the “Prospects for the Development of Statistics: The Role of International Projects”

  • [10:50]

Oil prices rise in global markets

  • [10:50]

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister addresses meeting held as part of 80th session of UN General Assembly

  • [10:44]

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared video footage of dialogue between Presidents of Azerbaijan and US

  • [10:32]

Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $71

  • [10:12]

Assistant to President: Over 50 million tons of cargo growth expected along the Middle Corridor

  • [10:10]

Super Typhoon Ragasa leaves several dead in Taiwan

  • [09:48]

Magnitude 3 quake strikes Caspian Sea

  • [09:42]

Hikmet Hajiyev: We are grateful to President Trump for bringing the conflict to a final resolution

  • [04:52]

President of Azerbaijan: We see the Middle Corridor as a powerful catalyst for regional economic growth and integration

  • [04:41]

President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan has mobilized all its efforts to ensure the prompt realization of TRIPP route

  • [04:31]

Azerbaijani President: Over the past three years, cargo shipments along the Middle Corridor through Azerbaijan have grown by approximately 90 percent

  • [04:21]

President Ilham Aliyev: The Middle Corridor is a strategic project spanning a vast geography

  • [04:11]

To the participants of the 6th Caspian Business Forum: “Connectivity, Finance, and Energy along the Middle Corridor”

  • [03:07]

Founder and head of IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit Museum of Modern Art in New York

  • [02:08]
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of Finland at UN headquarters in New York VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of Finland at UN headquarters in New York VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of Kenya at UN headquarters in New York VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of Kenya at UN headquarters in New York VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev met with Secretary General of the Council of Europe at UN headquarters in New York VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev met with Secretary General of the Council of Europe at UN headquarters in New York VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Prime Minister of Greece at UN headquarters in New York VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Prime Minister of Greece at UN headquarters in New York VIDEO

First Lady of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva attended “Fostering the Future Together” reception in New York

  • 23.09.2025 [23:24]
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of Iraq at UN headquarters in New York VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of Iraq at UN headquarters in New York VIDEO

Speaker of Serbian National Assembly arrives in Azerbaijan for official visit

  • 23.09.2025 [21:14]

Landmine blast kills one in Aghdam district

  • 23.09.2025 [21:04]
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva participated in high-level debates at 80th session of UN General Assembly VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva participated in high-level debates at 80th session of UN General Assembly VIDEO

Media Development Agency reports launch of another disinformation campaign against Azerbaijan

  • 23.09.2025 [20:41]

Azerbaijan, Laos discuss expanding legislative and parliamentary ties

  • 23.09.2025 [20:07]

Azerbaijan, EBRD's Director for Caucasus discuss cooperation

  • 23.09.2025 [20:06]

Azerbaijan, Turkic Foundation to expand cooperation in media and cultural projects

  • 23.09.2025 [19:58]

Documents related to billion-dollar projects signed at the First Azerbaijan International Investment Forum

  • 23.09.2025 [19:55]

Trump highlights resolution of Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict at UN General Assembly

  • 23.09.2025 [19:43]

Foreign military attaches visit Heydar Aliyev Military Institute

  • 23.09.2025 [19:25]

Guterres: We have entered an age of reckless disruption and relentless human suffering

  • 23.09.2025 [19:19]

Microsoft, Apple, Google and Booking to answer EU questions on scams

  • 23.09.2025 [18:32]
Testimonies of victims heard during Ruben Vardanyan’s trial VIDEO

Testimonies of victims heard during Ruben Vardanyan’s trial VIDEO

Agreement signed at AIIF 2025: Azerbaijani and Kazakh companies cooperate on iron production

  • 23.09.2025 [18:26]

® Caspian Air Cargo Summit 2025 celebrates 10th edition with record participation and landmark announcements

  • 23.09.2025 [18:06]

High-level debates begin at UN General Assembly

  • 23.09.2025 [17:45]

New York hosts 34th High-Level Meeting of Nizami Ganjavi International Center

  • 23.09.2025 [17:31]

Another 20 families relocated to Lachin district receive house keys

  • 23.09.2025 [17:25]

Ali Asadov meets with Turkish Minister of National Education

  • 23.09.2025 [17:18]

Azerbaijani Para swimmer wins silver medal at World Championships

  • 23.09.2025 [17:03]

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova meets with incoming Polish ambassador

  • 23.09.2025 [16:56]

Azerbaijan, China explore economic and investment cooperation prospects

  • 23.09.2025 [16:55]

Azerbaijan, Qatar discuss expanding economic cooperation

  • 23.09.2025 [16:47]

China Focus: Over 370,000 relocated as Guangdong raises typhoon alert to top level

  • 23.09.2025 [16:46]

Ombudsman's Office hosts meeting with representatives of European Committee for Prevention of Torture

  • 23.09.2025 [16:31]

Chinese businessmen explore investment opportunities in Azerbaijan

  • 23.09.2025 [16:18]

Bahar Muradova addresses side-event organized by Türkiye at UN

  • 23.09.2025 [16:09]

® Azercell’s “DataMinds Bootcamp” equips young talents with data and AI skills

  • 23.09.2025 [16:04]

Azerbaijan, Montenegro discuss strengthening economic partnership

  • 23.09.2025 [16:00]

SOCAR acquires shares of Italian company

  • 23.09.2025 [15:47]

Azerbaijan continues to contribute to protection of clean sport in Europe

  • 23.09.2025 [15:46]

Baku hosts Executive Board Meeting of OIC Labour Centre

  • 23.09.2025 [15:44]

Afghan boy flies from Kabul to Delhi hiding in plane's landing gear

  • 23.09.2025 [15:33]

Kuwaiti oil price down to US$70.92 pb

  • 23.09.2025 [15:29]

API Holding and SOCAR sign agreement for the sale of the IP Group

  • 23.09.2025 [15:25]

Next Central Asian parliamentary forum to be held in Dushanbe

  • 23.09.2025 [15:10]

China will soon hold global summit of women in Beijing: spokesperson

  • 23.09.2025 [15:09]

Bulgaria hosts European Spartan Exercise 2025 flight training for seventh time

  • 23.09.2025 [15:01]

UNEC ranks first nationwide in Stanford University’s TOP 2% list

  • 23.09.2025 [14:53]

China's ease of visa process boosts Jinan's global appeal

  • 23.09.2025 [14:48]

® Azercell offers its users a three-month subscription to “Wolt+” for free

  • 23.09.2025 [14:47]

Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia strengthen business cooperation

  • 23.09.2025 [14:45]

Mass evacuations as southern China braces for strongest storm of the year

  • 23.09.2025 [14:05]

Azerbaijan, Türkiye sign educational cooperation protocols

  • 23.09.2025 [13:52]

Director of Tanzanian Public Prosecutions arrives in Azerbaijan

  • 23.09.2025 [13:45]

Azerbaijan, Serbia discuss promoting business relations

  • 23.09.2025 [13:31]

First Azerbaijan International Investment Forum highlights regional opportunities in energy sector

  • 23.09.2025 [13:20]

Heydar Aliyev Center hosts opening ceremony of Nasimi Festival

  • 23.09.2025 [13:10]

First Azerbaijan Investment Forum features panel session titled “Sea Breeze and Real Estate”

  • 23.09.2025 [12:57]

® A new milestone in urban micromobility with Azercell

  • 23.09.2025 [12:44]

Chief of General Staff visits grave of Azerbaijan National Hero in Belarus

  • 23.09.2025 [12:40]

WTO: AI could boost global trade by nearly 40% by 2040

  • 23.09.2025 [12:40]

Azerbaijan, Iran mull regional security issues

  • 23.09.2025 [12:33]

A single blood test can measure how different parts of our bodies are aging

  • 23.09.2025 [12:30]

Azerbaijan, Iran discuss prospects for developing cooperation

  • 23.09.2025 [12:28]

President Ilham Aliyev: The cooperation between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia in energy sector has reached a new level

  • 23.09.2025 [12:24]

Azerbaijani President: The scope of issues on our bilateral agenda with Saudi Arabia is expanding day by day

  • 23.09.2025 [12:18]

President: The common spiritual values are among the key factors determining relations between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia

  • 23.09.2025 [12:12]

Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs meet in New York

  • 23.09.2025 [11:49]

South Korean President Lee set to address U.N. General Assembly

  • 23.09.2025 [11:34]

Azerbaijani oil price sees modest decrease

  • 23.09.2025 [11:19]

Oil prices drop in global markets

  • 23.09.2025 [11:17]

Iranian President meets with delegation led by Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister

  • 23.09.2025 [11:10]

To His Majesty Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King of Saudi Arabia

  • 23.09.2025 [11:07]

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrives in New York to attend UNGA meeting

  • 23.09.2025 [10:52]

Better Together: World leaders address the 80th United Nations General Assembly

  • 23.09.2025 [10:25]