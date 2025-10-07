11th International Book Fair wraps up in Baku

Organizing Committee presented certificate to AZERTAC

Baku, October 7, AZERTAC

The 11th Baku International Book Fair, organized by the Ministry of Culture, has successfully concluded on Tuesday.

This year, the exhibition was held under the theme “Techno-man: yesterday's legend, today's event,” providing an opportunity for broad discussions on the impact of technology on human life in the scientific and cultural sphere of the modern era.

41 international organizations from 18 countries, including more than 123 local publishing-printing and book-related enterprises participated in the exhibition.

Over the exhibition’s 7 days, over 250 events were held in presentation zones, stands, and conference rooms, including master classes, book presentations on topical issues like inclusion, book signings, conferences, and cooperation platforms for the book industry.

Visitors of the exhibition offered an excellent opportunity to get acquainted with the latest publications on the book market, communicate with authors and publishers, as well as witness a lively exchange of views between industry professionals.

The exhibition participants included People's Writers and Poets of Azerbaijan, well-known young authors, as well as foreign writers from Türkiye, Argentina, UK, Lithuania, Qatar and other countries.

An award ceremony was held as part of the event, with diplomas being presented to the most active participants and organizations. The Mayak publishing house was awarded in the "Most Creative Stand" nomination, while Chingiz Abdullayev honored in the "Most Read Writer" nomination, and Rustam Behrudi in the "Honorary Writer" nomination.

As part of the 11th Baku International Book Fair, the Organizing Committee presented a certificate to the Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC) for its active participation in the exhibition and information support provided to the exhibition.