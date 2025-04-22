The Azerbaijan State News Agency

WORLD

16 dead as passenger vehicle crashes in Pakistan

Islamabad, Hilal Ahmad, April 22, AZERTAC

At least 16 people have been killed and 30 others injured in a fatal road accident in Pakistan. According to police and rescue officials, a passenger vehicle veered off the road and plunged into a ravine in the Jamshoro district of Sindh province.

Deputy Commissioner Ghazanfar Qadri informed the media that the ill-fated bus was carrying workers who had completed wheat harvesting in Balochistan. The tragic incident left more than two dozen passengers injured.

While the exact cause of the accident is yet to be officially confirmed, preliminary reports suggest the driver lost control of the vehicle due to over-speeding in the hilly terrain of the district.

Local police confirmed that twelve bodies were recovered from the scene, while hospital sources reported that four more succumbed to their injuries at a hospital in Jamshoro, bringing the death toll to 16. Among the deceased are four children and several women.

Rescue officials stated that many of the seriously injured were referred to nearby Hyderabad for specialized medical treatment. Several remain in critical condition.

Fatal road accidents are common on highways in interior Sindh and other provinces, often attributed to over-speeding, poorly maintained and aging vehicles, inadequate road infrastructure, and non-compliance with traffic regulations. Rescue sources warned that the death toll could rise further due to the severity of some injuries.

