2024-25 UEFA Nations League quarterfinals set

Baku, November 23, AZERTAC

The 2024-25 UEFA Nations League quarterfinals were set on Friday, as title holders Spain will meet the Netherlands in the last eight phase in March 2025, according to Anadolu Agency.

The quarterfinal pairings were named with a draw in Switzerland's Nyon. Spain will take on the Netherlands, Croatia will play against 2021 winners France, Denmark will meet 2019 champions Portugal, and Italy will face Germany in the last eight of the Nations League.

The two-legged League A quarterfinals will be held on March 20 and 23 next year.

The single-leg semifinals were also set with Friday's draw as the winning nation of the Italy vs. Germany tie will meet either Denmark or Portugal in the Semifinal A.

Meanwhile, the winning team of the Netherlands vs. Spain tie will take on either Croatia or France in the Semifinal B.

The League A semis will take place on June 4 and 5.

The 2025 Nations League final and the third-place match will be played on June 8.

Türkiye to play Hungary in League A/B playoffs area as follows:

Besides the last eight draw, the Nations League promotion/relegation draws were also made on the same day in Nyon.

Vincenzo Montella's Türkiye will play against Hungary in the League A/B playoffs in next March.

Türkiye were Group B4 runners-up to have reached the playoffs. Hungary finished Group A3 in the third spot to enter Friday's promotion/relegation draw.

The League A/B playoffs and League B/C playoffs will be held on March 20 and 23, 2025.

Only the League C/D playoffs will be played in March 2026.

Nations League A quarterfinal ties

The Netherlands vs. Spain (Quarterfinal 1)

Croatia vs. France (Quarterfinal 2)

Denmark vs. Portugal (Quarterfinal 3)

Italy vs. Germany (Quarterfinal 4)

Semifinals

Italy vs. Germany / Denmark vs. Portugal (Semifinal A)

The Netherlands vs. Spain / Croatia vs. France (Semifinal B)

League A/B playoffs:

Türkiye vs. Hungary (Playoffs 1)

Ukraine vs. Belgium (Playoffs 2)

Austria vs. Serbia (Playoffs 3)

Greece vs. Scotland (Playoffs 4)

League B/C playoffs

Kosovo vs. Iceland (Playoffs 1)

Bulgaria vs. Ireland (Playoffs 2)

Armenia vs. Georgia (Playoffs 3)

Slovakia vs. Slovenia (Playoffs 4)

League C/D playoffs are as follows:

Gibraltar vs. Latvia (Playoffs 1)

Malta vs. Luxembourg (Playoffs 2)