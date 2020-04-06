  • HOMEPAGE
    38 dead from COVID-19 in Ukraine, 1,319 infected

    06.04.2020 [15:55]

    Baku, April 6, AZERTAC

    The number of officially confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ukraine has reached 1,319 as of 9 a.m. on April 6, according to the Ukrainian Ministry of Health, Kyiv Post reports.

    Thirty-eight people have died from the disease, an increase of one since the previous report on the evening of April 5. In all, 28 people have recovered since the beginning of the outbreak in Ukraine.

