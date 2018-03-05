Azerbaijan, Morocco sign bilateral documents

Baku, March 5, AZERTAC

As part of the first meeting of the Azerbaijan-Morocco Intergovernmental Joint Commission, the Protocol of the First Meeting of the Joint Commission on bilateral cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Kingdom of Morocco, Convention between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Kingdom of Morocco for the avoidance of double taxation and the prevention of fiscal evasion with respect to taxes on income, Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Kingdom of Morocco on cooperation in the field of security and combating crime, Protocol of Intent between “Azerbaijan Railways” Closed Joint Stock Company and the “Moroccan National Railways” and Protocol of Intent between Azerbaijan State Marine Academy and the Higher Institute of Maritime Studies of Morocco were signed.

Prior to the signing ceremony, Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with a delegation headed by Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Nasser Bourita.

The ministers hailed the development of political dialogue and friendship between Azerbaijan and Morocco based on the historical and cultural ties. They underlined that friendly bilateral relations established by Azerbaijan`s national leader Heydar Aliyev and King Hassan II of Morocco are successfully continued by President Ilham Aliyev and King Mohammed VI.

The Moroccan FM highlighted his meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, and said that very fruitful discussions took place at the meeting.

The sides noted that there is a huge potential for the development of economic and trade relations between Azerbaijan and Morocco, and expressed their firm confidence that the first meeting of the Azerbaijan-Morocco Intergovernmental Joint Commission will give a substantial boost to the development of economic relations between the two countries. The ministers stressed the importance of establishing direct contacts between business circles of the two countries in order to promote economic and trade relations and noted that there are favorable opportunities for cooperation in energy, agriculture, tourism, transport and other spheres of mutual interest.

The sides stressed the importance of holding political consultations at the level of foreign ministries and student-academic exchanges between the diplomatic institutions.

Expressing their satisfaction with the development of cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Morocco, the sides expressed confidence that holding of Cultural Days will contribute to strengthening friendly relations and mutual tourism flow between the two countries.

The sides exchanged their views on the issues of international agenda and touched upon the cooperation within international organizations. FM Elmar Mammadyarov said that Azerbaijan applied to hold Expo-2025 in Baku. He also informed his counterpart about upcoming mid-term Ministerial of Non-Aligned Movement to be held in Baku in April this year.

The FMs noted that Azerbaijan and Morocco have made a significant contribution to the interfaith dialogue and mutual understanding at the international level.

Minister Mammadyarov briefed his counterpart about the negotiation process on the resolution of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, just and fair position of Azerbaijan, Armenia’s plundering and destruction policy of the Islamic cultural heritage of Azerbaijani people in the occupied territories. FM Mammadyarov expressed his gratitude for joining of the Kingdom of Morocco to the OIC Contact Group on the aggression of the Republic of Armenia against the Republic of Azerbaijan and continued support for the fair and just position of Azerbaijan on the settlement of the conflict based on the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council.

The ministers then gave a joint press conference.