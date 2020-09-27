Azerbaijani NGOs appeal to UN Security Council, US, Russian and French presidents

Baku, September 27, AZERTAC

The non-government organizations (NGOs) in Azerbaijan have made an appeal to the United Nations Security Council, the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries, US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron.

The appeal by the Platform of NGO Leaders on the military aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan reads:

“On September 27, 2020, at around 06:00, the Armenian armed forces violated the ceasefire and launched a large-scale military operation to occupy new territories of Azerbaijan using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery of various calibers. As a result of the military aggression organized by Armenia along the entire frontline, the servicemen of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan and civilians living in the frontline areas and their property were targeted. There are reports of civilian and military casualties. Numerous houses and civilian objects were severely damaged.

Armenia's deliberate targeting of settlements and civilian population is a gross violation of international humanitarian law, including the 1949 Geneva Conventions.

The attack on Azerbaijan, which had been being prepared by the Armenian military-political leadership for a long time and has been launched today, is now continuing along the entire frontline. This is an act of trampling of the norms and principles of international law and another act of military aggression and use of force by Armenia against Azerbaijan.

If the illegal and inhumane activities of the occupant Armenia had been adequately assessed and condemned by international organizations, particularly the UN Security Council, the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, Freedom House and other relevant institutions after this July’s provocative attacks, we would not be witnessing now another act of Armenian aggression.

Therefore, we, the signatories of this statement, call on you on behalf of all Azerbaijani non-governmental organizations, regardless of their political views, to strongly condemn the military aggression launched by Armenia against Azerbaijan, to take effective steps to stop Armenia's intentions of new occupation and to take the relevant measures to punish the aggressor country.

The international community, including you, is responsible for the continuation of Armenia's war crimes, the new military aggression against Azerbaijan, the gross violation of international law and the failure to implement the relevant UN Security Council resolutions on the conflict.

The members of the Platform of NGO Leaders of Azerbaijan:

1. Rauf Zeyni - National NGO Forum of Azerbaijan;

2. Sabit Baghirov – Foundation for the Promotion of Entrepreneurship and Market Economy;

3. Umud Mirzayev – International Eurasia Press Fund;

4. Alimammad Nuriyev - “Constitution” Research Fund;

5. Sahib Mammadov - Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League;

6. Novela Jafarova – Society for Protection of Women Rights named after Dilara Aliyeva;

7. Saadat Bananyarli - Azerbaijan National Section of International Society for Human Rights Public Union;

8. Saltanat Gojamanli - “Public Union for the Protection of Human Rights and Law Order”;

9. Gorkhmaz Ibrahimli – “Biosphere” Public Union;

10. Avaz Hasanov - Humanitarian Research Public Union;

11. Aziz Alakbarov - Azerbaijan Refugee Society Public Union;

12. Israyil Isgandarov - “Umid” Support for Social Development Public Union;

13. Vugar Bayramov – “Center for Economic and Social Development” Public Union;

14. Chingiz Ganizade - “Democracy and Human Rights Committee”;

15. Maharram Zulfugarli - Association for the Research of Social Problems;

16. Kamil Salimov - Prison Watch Public Association;

17. Fuad Mammadov – “Simurg” Azerbaijan Cultural Association;

18. Eyyub Huseynov – Independent Consumer Union;

19. Tanzila Rustamkhanli – Independent Consumer Union;

20. Mirvari Gahramanova - Oil Workers Rights Protection Public Union;

21. Shamistan Alizamanli - “Support for the Promotion of Patriotism” Public Union;

22. Akif Naghi - Karabakh Liberation Organization;

23. Osman Gunduz - “Multimedia” Information Systems and Technologies Center;

24. Mayis Aliyev - "Investigation of Social Rights" Public Union;

25. Irada Rizazade - Public Association “Social Welfare for the Citizens”;

26. Bahar Gasimova - Republican Women's Society;

27. Malahat Ibrahimgizi - "Leader Women" Public Union;

28. Fuzuli Rzaguliyev - Public Union of the Azerbaijani Veterans of the Patriotic War;

29. Mehdi Mehdiyev – “Karabakh war disabled, veterans and families of martyrs" Public Union;

30. Mehriban Zeynalova - “Clean World” Aid to Women Public Union;

31. Ahmad Abbasbeyli - Development of Society and Civil Relations Public Union;

32. Nasiman Yagublu - Support for History and Press Studies Public Union;

33. Shahin Rajabov - “Azerbaijan Parent-Teacher Association” Public Union;

34. Aydin Abilov - “Beginner Writers and Artists” Public Union;

35. Fikrat Yusifov - “Economics” International Economic Research Association;

36. Elchin Huseynov – “Azerbaijan Writers Club” Public Union;

37. Aydin Karimov - Independent Law Center;

38. Ahmad Gashamoglu - Progress and Democracy Public Union;

39. Hafiz Hasanov – Law and Development Public Union;

40. Mirali Huseynov - “Democracy Learning” Public Union;

41. Shamsaddin Aliyev - Public Union “Support to Police”;

42. Asif Asgarli - Azerbaijan Democratic Students and Youth Organization;

43. Emin Hasanli - Demobilized Servicemen Public Union for the Youth Enlightenment;

44. Ilgar Orujov - “Azerbaijan Society of Young Scientists, Postgraduates and Masters” Public Union.”