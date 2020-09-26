  • HOMEPAGE
    Death toll in northeastern Ukraine plane crash rises to 25

    26.09.2020 [10:38]

    Baku, September 26, AZERTAC

    The number of people killed in the An-26 plane crash in northeastern Ukraine’s Kharkov region has risen to 25, the press service of the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office said, according to TASS.

    "According to preliminary information at present, 25 people died. Two were rushed to hospital in serious condition," the office said in its Telegram channel.

    "A criminal cause was launched on charges of violating rules of flight safety and flight preparations, which resulted in a disaster and other serious consequences," it said.

    According to Ukraine’s state emergencies service, the plane had 27 people on board, not 28 as was announced earlier. "One cadet was not cleared for the flight," the service said.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Death toll in northeastern Ukraine plane crash rises to 25
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
