Minimum monthly wage in Azerbaijan determined AZN 130 in 2018
26.12.2017 [10:52]
Baku, December 26, AZERTAC
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has approved the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan “On the 2018 State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan”.
Under the Law, the President signed a decree to increase the minimum wages in 2018.
The decree stipulates that the minimum wage is set at AZN 130 from January 1, 2018. The Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to resolve issues arising from the decree.
