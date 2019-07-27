Baku, July 27, AZERTAC Turkey won a bronze medal in women’s volleyball at EYOF Baku 2019. In a third place game, Turkey beat Italy 3:0 (25-23, 25-21, 25-23). In a seventh place game, Ukraine beat Bulgaria 3:0 (25-18, 25-23, 25-21).

AZERTAG.AZ : Turkish female volleyball players take bronze at EYOF Baku 2019

