    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Turkish female volleyball players take bronze at EYOF Baku 2019

    27.07.2019 [21:01]

    Baku, July 27, AZERTAC

    Turkey won a bronze medal in women’s volleyball at EYOF Baku 2019.

    In a third place game, Turkey beat Italy 3:0 (25-23, 25-21, 25-23).

    In a seventh place game, Ukraine beat Bulgaria 3:0 (25-18, 25-23, 25-21).

    AZERTAG.AZ :Turkish female volleyball players take bronze at EYOF Baku 2019
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Related news
    Turkey wins judo team competition at EYOF Baku 2019
    27.07.2019 [21:00]
    Turkey wins judo team competition at EYOF Baku 2019
    Azerbaijani gymnast grabs silver at EYOF Baku 2019
    26.07.2019 [17:21]
    Azerbaijani gymnast grabs silver at EYOF Baku 2019
    Azerbaijani judoka takes 55kg bronze at EYOF Baku 2019
    24.07.2019 [18:30]
    Azerbaijani judoka takes 55kg bronze at EYOF Baku 2019
    Azerbaijani Mirzazade clinches wrestling bronze at EYOF Baku 2019
    23.07.2019 [18:24]
    Azerbaijani Mirzazade clinches wrestling bronze at EYOF Baku 2019
    Other news in this section
    28.07.2019 [11:43]
    Croatia men’s handball team claim EYOF Baku 2019 title
    27.07.2019 [21:18]
    Ukraine and Russia clinch gold in artistic gymnastics
    27.07.2019 [21:14]
    Poland and Spain win gold in athletics
    27.07.2019 [21:03]
    Cypriot triple jumper captures gold medal at EYOF Baku 2019
    Turkish female volleyball players take bronze at EYOF Baku 2019 Turkish female volleyball players take bronze at EYOF Baku 2019 Turkish female volleyball players take bronze at EYOF Baku 2019 Turkish female volleyball players take bronze at EYOF Baku 2019 Turkish female volleyball players take bronze at EYOF Baku 2019 Turkish female volleyball players take bronze at EYOF Baku 2019